Spartan Reacts Results: Michigan State fans pessimistic on bowl chances

Michigan State has just five games remaining, but three of those matchups are against currently ranked opponents. All three of those matchups are also road games. The two remaining home games are against Indiana and Rutgers.

Meanwhile, the Spartans have just three wins on the season, currently sitting at 3-4. Given the precarious situation, it is likely no surprise that fans are pessimistic about the chances of MSU going to back-to-back bowl games. Just 43 percent of fans think that Michigan State will make a bowl game this season. That would leave MSU out of bowls two of the past three seasons, though the 2020 season was merely by team decision as eligibility requirements were waived that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for fan favorites among the players, a game-clinching touchdown catch (among other great plays) seems to have a clear effect on the outcome of results. Jayden Reed was the far and away favorite, almost clinching a super-majority of votes with 64 percent selecting the wide receiver as best player this year.

Thus far on the season, Reed has 32 catches for 373 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per catch. He also boasts three touchdowns and a season long catch of 28 yards.

Jacoby Windmon, the only Spartan to win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors three times in a single season, as well as the Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against Wisconsin (his second national recognition of the season), received just 19 percent of fan votes for second place. Windmon has 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception on the season.

As for national results this week, Ohio State is far and away the fan favorite to win the Big Ten. The Buckeyes fell just one point shy of a super majority of the vote with 65 percent. Second place Michigan was the only other significant vote getter with 32 percent.

Also of note, 46 percent of fans believe a team should get the 2016 Ohio State/2017 Alabama treatment when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

Even if a team fails to win its division title, 46 percent of fans believe a team should still be able to earn a bid to the CFP. 54 percent believe that should disqualify a team, though.

