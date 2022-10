Bye Week Open Game Thread

Michigan State may be off on the bye week this week, but there is plenty of college football around. Here’s the full list below. Please keep it clean in the comments and enjoy your bye week to get ready for F*** Michigan week!

Early Games

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Kansas at Baylor | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

UL Monroe at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Indiana at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Houston at Navy | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Akron at Kent State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Bucknell at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at Robert Morris | ESPN+

Georgetown at Colgate | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Duke at Miami (Fla.) | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Cornell at Brown | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Toledo at Buffalo | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Bowling Green at Central Michigan | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Illinois State at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Yale at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Delaware State at Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Thomas (MN) at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Stonehill at St. Francis (PA) | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Dartmouth at Columbia | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

NC Central at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Mercer at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Ohio | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Jacksonville State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Valparaiso at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

The Citadel at Western Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Davidson at Drake | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Murray State at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

UNLV at Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock

Midday Games

West Virginia at Texas Tech | 3 p.m. | FS1

Rice at Louisiana Tech | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Portland State at Idaho | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Arizona at Idaho State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Weber State at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at South Dakota | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Southern Utah | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas Southern at Alcorn State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Campbell at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Commerce | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Faulkner at UIW | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Memphis at No. 25 Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Marshall at James Madison | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

BYU at Liberty | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Purdue at Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Northwestern at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

FIU at Charlotte | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3

North Texas at UTSA | 3:30 p.m. | Stadium

Samford at East Tennessee State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Holy Cross at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Vanderbilt at Missouri | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Arizona State at Stanford | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Hawai’i at Colorado State | 4 p.m. | Spectrum Sports

Florida Atlantic at UTEP | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota State at North Dakota | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at Western Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Arkansas State at Louisiana | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Miss at Texas State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri State at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Lamar | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

Evening Games

San Jose State at New Mexico State | 6 p.m. | Bally Sports Arizona

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Fresno State at New Mexico | 6:30 p.m. | FS2

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Boise State at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Texas A&M at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

UCF at East Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU | 8 p.m. | FS1

Colorado at Oregon State | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Pitt at Louisville | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Eastern Washington at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Southwest Baptist at Tarleton | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Late Games