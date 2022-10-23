Michigan State women’s soccer caps off 2022 regular season with 1-0 victory against Rutgers

Michigan State was victorious once again at home on Sunday against No. 14 Rutgers.

The UNDEFEATED BIG TEN CHAMPIONS. First win over #14 Rutgers in PROGRAM HISTORY.#GoGreen | #AtThe pic.twitter.com/lRI0NHgMiS — Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) October 23, 2022

Michigan State came into the week ranked nationally at No. 6 by the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Spartans took sole lead of the Big Ten with a win against then-No. 5 Northwestern last Sunday, Oct. 16. MSU then fully clinched the Big Ten with a win over Ohio State on Thursday.

Sunday’s match against Rutgers was scoreless until the end. In the 85th minute, Michigan State senior forward Lauren DeBeau struck a ball from about 20 yards out. Somehow, it found the back of the net and put MSU up 1-0 late in the game.

Michigan State finished the 2022 season undefeated in Big Ten play with a final overall record of 14-1-3. Its only loss was against No. 9 Arkansas.

Next week, on Oct. 30, MSU begins the Big Ten Tournament. Its first matchup will pit the team against No. 8-seed Minnesota. As the top seed, Michigan State will face No. 8; No. 2 will face No. 7 and so on. The bottom six teams (Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana and Purdue) have been eliminated with those seasons likely over.

MSU’s quarterfinal match against Minnesota will be hosted at DeMartin Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. The semifinals and finals will be at the home of the MLS’ Columbus Crew, Lower.com Field.

After the conference tournaments conclude, the 2022 women’s soccer tournament will begin.