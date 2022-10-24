Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

For many fans, this is the biggest game of any season for Michigan State. Even with the struggles so far, beating Michigan can change how fans think about a season. On the other side of the coin, losing to Michigan leaves a bad taste that takes at least a year to wash out.

This isn’t the biggest disparity between the two teams in recent history, but Michigan State enters the rivalry game more than a three-touchdown underdog. Of course, the last time MSU was in this position, the Spartans promptly pulled off the upset in 2020. But without the oddities of 2020 — a season disrupted by a global pandemic — can MSU do it again?

In this week’s Reacts survey, we have a few big questions for Spartans fans. Most importantly, can Michigan State pull off the upset in 2022?

If the Spartans do get the big win, what will that mean for the season? Is beating Michigan in a potentially sub .500 season enough to count the year as a success?

Plenty of things need to go right for Michigan State to win Saturday night. MSU will need all of its best players healthy and fully prepared for Michigan. So with this game exclusively in mind, it would seem ideal that the Spartans are coming off of their bye week. But with the whole season in mind, was this the best timing for Michigan State’s week off?

Vote now in the survey below and be on the lookout later this week for results!