The Only Podcast (10-25-22) — Ready or not

Here they come.

By AustinCSmith
/ new
NCAA Football: Michigan at Michigan State

On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-6) Basketball Zapruder film, Women’s Football and a guy named Thanos.

(6-43) Last Week Review: Ole Miss and UCLA are #Pretenders and Bo Nix...might....be........#Good?

COMMERCIAL

(43-1:10) This Week Preview: Penn State is probably upset and Florida needs to drink up at the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party

(1:10-FIN) Michigan State vs. Michigan Preview: What’s the worst that could happen? Don’t answer that.

