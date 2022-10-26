Big Ten releases Michigan State’s 2023 Conference Football Schedule

The Big Ten Conference has officially released the 2023 conference football schedule. As previously discussed on The Only Colors, the 2020 changes made to host venues in certain matchups during the shortened COVID-19 season required future adjustments to schedules to improve ticket sales for programs like Michigan State.

The 2023 schedule will see the Big Ten maintain a divisional breakdown it has had in place based on geography since the start of the 2014 football season. Michigan State will face Iowa and Minnesota on the road and Nebraska at home from the West Division as originally released, while playing all six fellow East Division opponents. The non-conference schedule as previously released is not impacted, but the league games are in a different order.

However, this update will be a one off format that will bid farewell to the Big Ten East and Big Ten West divisional alignments in its 10th and final season. The East has won all eight championship games thus far and going into the 2022 season held a 77-70 advantage in regular-season matchups. Thus far in 2022, the East has won nine of 13 matchups.

Per reporting by The Athletic, based on sources they have, the Big Ten is considering implementing a format that does not contain divisions once it expands in 2024. However, the exact nature of that arrangement is still being sorted out. The new format will most likely not split teams into two divisions based entirely on geography like the current East/West does.

Sticking points remain between members of the Big Ten who have numerous traditional rivals and those that do not. Multi-program series such as Iowa-Wisconsin-Minnesota want such matchups to continue annually. Meanwhile, newer members such as Penn State and Maryland, which lack such natural rivalries, tend to prefer fewer hurdles for scheduling more even rotation of opponents.

Regardless, the addition of UCLA and USC in 2024 render the future league schedules originally released by the Big Ten no longer relevant as the conference moves to a 16-team format, which may or may not include divisions.

The full 2023 Michigan State schedule is as follows, with the original schedule noted in the far right column for comparison’s sake:

2023 MSU Football Schedule Date Opponent Location Original Opponent via old schedule Date Opponent Location Original Opponent via old schedule Sept. 2 Central Michigan Chippewas East Lansing, MI Central Michigan Chippewas Sept. 9 Richmond Spiders East Lansing, MI Richmond Spiders Sept. 16 Washington Huskies East Lansing, MI Washington Huskies Sept. 23 Maryland Terrapins East Lansing, MI Maryland Terrapins Sept. 30 at Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa City, IA Bye week Oct. 7 Bye week at Michigan Wolverines Oct. 14 at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Piscataway, NJ Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 21 Michigan Wolverines East Lansing, MI at Iowa Hawkeyes Oct. 28 at Minnesota Golden Gophers Minneapolis, MN at Minnesota Golden Gophers Nov. 4 Nebraska Cornhuskers East Lansing, MI Indiana Hoosiers (Homecoming) Nov. 11 at Ohio State Buckeyes Columbus, OH at Ohio State Buckeyes Nov. 18 at Indiana Hoosiers Bloomington, IN Nebraska Cornhuskers Nov. 25 Penn State Nittany Lions East Lansing, MI at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Currently, Michigan State has non-conference games on the schedule through the next decade. The furthest out matchup on the schedule will be a visit to future Big 12 member BYU on Sept. 11, 2032 as a makeup game for the canceled 2020 visit by the Spartans. BYU visited Spartan Stadium in 2016 as part of a home-and-home series that saw the Cougars win 31-14 in the lone meeting between the programs.

Other notable non-conference games between now and then include home-and-home series with Boston College (2024-2025) and Oregon (2029-2030), while an agreement is in place with dates still needing agreed to for a series with Notre Dame (2026-2027).

The full 2023 Big Ten schedule league wide can be found in the Big Ten graphic below. Future Michigan State schedules in 2023 and beyond can be found below that.

2024 Schedule as originally published, but no longer in effect for Big Ten portion

Aug. 31 - Florida Atlantic Owls

Sept. 7 - TBA/Bye Week

Sept. 14 - Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Sept. 21 - at Boston College Eagles

Sept. 28 - at Maryland Terrapins

Oct. 5 - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct. 12 - Northwestern Wildcats (Homecoming)

Oct. 19 - at Indiana Hoosiers

Oct. 26 - at Purdue Boilermakers

Nov. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

Nov. 9 - Bye week

Nov. 16 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov. 23 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov. 30 - Penn State Nittany Lions

2025 Schedule as currently published, but no longer in effect for Big Ten portion

Aug. 30 - Western Michigan Broncos

Sept. 6 - Youngstown State Penguins

Sept. 13 - Bye week

Sept. 20 - Boston College Eagles

Sept. 27 - at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct. 4 - Bye week

Oct. 11 - at Michigan Wolverines

Oct. 18 - Indiana Hoosiers

Oct. 25 - at Wisconsin Badgers

Nov. 1 - Maryland Terrapins

Nov. 8 - Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov. 15 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov. 22 - at Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov. 29 - Penn State Nittany Lions

2026 Schedule as currently published

Sept. 5 - Toledo Rockets

Sept. 12 - Eastern Michigan Eagles

TBA - at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (series contract is in agreement only at this time with no formal date set)

2027 Schedule as currently published

Sept. 11 - Central Michigan Chippewas

TBA - Notre Dame Fighting Irish (series contract is in agreement only at this time with no formal date set)

2029 Schedule as currently published

Sept. 8 - Oregon Ducks

2030 Schedule as currently published

Aug. 31 - Central Michigan Chippewas

Sept. 7 - at Oregon Ducks

2032 Schedule as currently published