Photo Gallery: Long Island University at Michigan State Hockey

The Michigan State men’s ice hockey team is coming off of a sweep of Long Island University last weekend. The Spartans defeated the Sharks by a final score of 3-1 in the first game and then 8-4 in the second game of the series.

MSU currently has a record of 4-2 overall and new head coach Adam Nightingale seems to have the program, which has struggled over the past few years, heading in the right direction. However, there is still plenty of work left to do for the Spartans and the team will need to show improvement in Big Ten play.

For the first time this season, staff photographer Marvin Hall represented The Only Colors at Munn Ice Arena to capture all of the action.

The photo gallery below includes 78 images and all photographs are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.

Michigan State hockey will travel to South Bend, Indiana this weekend for a two-game series with Notre Dame on Friday (7:30 p.m. Eastern Time) and Saturday (6 p.m. Eastern Time).