Michigan State loses commitment from 2023 four-star running back Kedrick Reescano

Michigan State has lost a key verbal commitment from its 2023 recruiting class. Kedrick Reescano, a four-star running back out of New Caney, Texas announced his decommitment from the Spartans on Thursday.

I Love yall pic.twitter.com/RRBOFZuIG5 — King Ked (@KedrickReescano) October 27, 2022

Reescano is ranked as the No. 7 running back, No. 32 player in the state of Texas and No. 174 player overall in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Meanwhile, Rivals ranks Reescano as the No. 10 running back in the 2023 class, as well as the No. 34 player in Texas and No. 184 prospect overall.

Reescano has recently taken official visits to Oklahoma State and Mississippi. He was reportedly visited by Michigan State coaches in Texas on Oct. 21. Reescano has taken many visits to Michigan State’s campus, including an official visit on June 10 and an unofficial visit during MSU’s home game versus Ohio State on Oct. 8.

In addition to Michigan State, Reescano has scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, TCU, Nebraska, Syracuse and many others. Additionally, Texas and Texas A&M have reportedly shown some recent interest.

Reescano originally committed to Michigan State on Jan. 17. He spoke with The Only Colors in July about why he chose the Spartans. However, Reescano has had an incredible senior season of high school football and generated a lot of interest from college programs around the country. Due to this, he has now decided that MSU is not the best place for him, at least for the time being. Please respect his decision.

While Reescano mentions that “Michigan State will still remain one of my top schools,” it seems unlikely he will end up signing with MSU, although he left the option on the table.

Michigan State’s 2023 class now includes just 12 players committed, including eight four-star prospects. Reescano was the only running back committed to the class.