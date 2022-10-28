Michigan State vs. Michigan: How to watch Week 9 matchup

The Michigan State Spartans return to the Big House in Ann Arbor for the third time in the past four seasons to take on the No. 4-ranked Michigan Wolverines. Saturday night’s matchup under the lights marks the 115th meeting of the intrastate rivals, but just the second night game all-time in the series.
It’s that week. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/A64gTYADYb— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 24, 2022
Michigan leads the all-time series 71-38-5, but since 1950, Michigan State is 38-32-2. The rivals have played for the Paul Bunyan Governor of Michigan Trophy since 1953 with MSU trailing 38-29-2 in that time. However, Mel Tucker is the first head coach for the Spartans to start 2-0 against Michigan in his career.
Michigan State has won five of the last seven meetings in Ann Arbor, including the only other night game in the series in 2017. While the Spartans trail all-time 50-23-3 in the rival’s home confines, four of the five wins of late came against a ranked Michigan squad. MSU is has also managed to defeat Michigan 22 times when the Wolverines were ranked, including 12 wins over a top-10 UM team. Michigan State has also won 10 of the past 14 games overall in the series.
️ Saturday— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 26, 2022
7:30 PM
ABC pic.twitter.com/cVdpmXUIa5
Michigan State Spartans (3-4, 1-3) vs. No. 4/4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0)
Date: Saturday, Oct. 29
Kickoff: 7:44 p.m. ET
Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 23-point underdog against Michigan with the over/under set at 55.
MEDIA COVERAGE
TV: ABC
Web/Mobile: WatchESPN App
Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Todd Blackledge
Sideline: Molly McGrath
RADIO: Spartan Media Network
Play-by-Play: George Blaha
Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn
Sideline: Jehuu Caulcrick
Broadcast Host: Will Tieman
Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Satellite: Ch. 121/196 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 958 (SiriusXM.com/App)
Pre-game Show: Begins at 6:00 p.m. ET
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Stadium: Michigan Stadium (107,601)
Surface: FieldTurf
All-Time Series: UM leads, 71-38-5
Series in Ann Arbor: MSU leads, 50-23-3
Last Meeting: Michigan State 37, Michigan 33 (2021)
Current Series Streak: Two by MSU (2020-present)
COACHES:
Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker
MSU Record: 16-11 (third year)
Overall Record: 21-18 (fourth year)
Record vs. Michigan: 2-0
Michigan Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh
UM Record: 68-24 (eighth year)
Overall Record: 126-51 (15th year)
Record vs. MSU: 3-4
On the hunt #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/aeoGOugM5k— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 27, 2022
Don’t forget to follow along during the game with The Only Colors on Facebook, Twitter (@TheOnlyColors) and Instagram (@TheOnlyColorsSBN) all game long, and as always here on the website in our game thread.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...