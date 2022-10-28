Michigan State vs. Michigan: How to watch Week 9 matchup

The Michigan State Spartans return to the Big House in Ann Arbor for the third time in the past four seasons to take on the No. 4-ranked Michigan Wolverines. Saturday night’s matchup under the lights marks the 115th meeting of the intrastate rivals, but just the second night game all-time in the series.

Michigan leads the all-time series 71-38-5, but since 1950, Michigan State is 38-32-2. The rivals have played for the Paul Bunyan Governor of Michigan Trophy since 1953 with MSU trailing 38-29-2 in that time. However, Mel Tucker is the first head coach for the Spartans to start 2-0 against Michigan in his career.

Michigan State football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Spartans, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Michigan State football this season.

Michigan State has won five of the last seven meetings in Ann Arbor, including the only other night game in the series in 2017. While the Spartans trail all-time 50-23-3 in the rival’s home confines, four of the five wins of late came against a ranked Michigan squad. MSU is has also managed to defeat Michigan 22 times when the Wolverines were ranked, including 12 wins over a top-10 UM team. Michigan State has also won 10 of the past 14 games overall in the series.

️ Saturday

7:30 PM

ABC pic.twitter.com/cVdpmXUIa5 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 26, 2022

Michigan State Spartans (3-4, 1-3) vs. No. 4/4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29

Kickoff: 7:44 p.m. ET

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 23-point underdog against Michigan with the over/under set at 55.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ABC

Web/Mobile: WatchESPN App

Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Todd Blackledge

Sideline: Molly McGrath

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn

Sideline: Jehuu Caulcrick

Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 121/196 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 958 (SiriusXM.com/App)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Stadium: Michigan Stadium (107,601)

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series: UM leads, 71-38-5

Series in Ann Arbor: MSU leads, 50-23-3

Last Meeting: Michigan State 37, Michigan 33 (2021)

Current Series Streak: Two by MSU (2020-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 16-11 (third year)

Overall Record: 21-18 (fourth year)

Record vs. Michigan: 2-0

Michigan Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh

UM Record: 68-24 (eighth year)

Overall Record: 126-51 (15th year)

Record vs. MSU: 3-4

Don’t forget to follow along during the game with The Only Colors on Facebook, Twitter (@TheOnlyColors) and Instagram (@TheOnlyColorsSBN) all game long, and as always here on the website in our game thread.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.