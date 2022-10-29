Michigan State football at Illinois set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 10 matchup against Illinois has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 Central).

The No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Champaign, Illinois for the first time since 2016.

The Spartans are entering the matchup following a tough loss at Michigan. MSU moved to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play on the 2022 season.

Illinois is coming off a 26-9 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are a surprise dark horse this season in the Big Ten West currently sitting in the lead of the division at 4-1 in Big Ten play and boasting a 7-1 record overall on a six-game win streak. It is the first time Illinois has a winning season since 2011 and the first time the Illini have started 7-1 since 2001.

Michigan State is hoping to snap a two-game losing streak to the Illini when the team visits Memorial Stadium next week, having lost 31-27 in Champaign in 2016 and 37-34 in the most recent matchup in East Lansing in 2019.