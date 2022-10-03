Kickoff time announced for Michigan State’s homecoming game against Wisconsin

The kickoff time has officially been announced for Michigan State’s Week Seven matchup against Wisconsin on Oct. 15. It is also MSU’s homecoming game.

The game will kickoff at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on FOX.

Michigan State is currently coming off of three consecutive losses, including two to Big Ten foes, Minnesota and Maryland. MSU also has yet to pick up a conference victory. This week, the Spartans will host the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State is undefeated and is the current favorite to win the 2022 Big Ten title. Last season, The Spartans lost to the Buckeyes in Columbus by a final score of 56-7. Michigan State will play Ohio State this week at 4 p.m. on ABC.

Wisconsin has also fallen on hard times this season. The program is 2-3 and just fired head coach Paul Chryst despite three division titles and an overall record of 67-26 at the university.

The Badgers head to Evanston, Illinois to face the Northwestern Wildcats this weekend. Wisconsin just lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 34-10, this past weekend.