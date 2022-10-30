Michigan State women’s soccer advances in Big Ten Tournament with win against Minnesota

Top-seed Michigan State women’s soccer defeated Minnesota 2-1 Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

MSU clinched the regular season Big Ten title after an undefeated conference season.

Sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes scored both of Michigan State’s goals as the Spartans came back from down 1-0 in the second half.

And that’s how ya make plays in the postseason! Here’s a look back at Jordyn’s right-place, right-time score earlier in the half ⚪️



2H | 61:49 | MSU 1, MINN 1

Wickes’ first goal came in the 55th minute when graduate defender Ruby Diodati blasted a corner kick across the field to Wickes who was able to knock it in.

Her second goal was scored in the 67th minute. Celia Gaynor passed the ball to Wickes at the top of the penalty area when Wickes shot it to the left of Minnesota senior goalkeeper Megan Plaschko, giving MSU the lead with just over 23 minutes to play.

The Jordyn Wickes effect, everyone

Here’s a look back at Jo’s second goal of the game ⚪️



2H | 78:15 | MSU 2, MINN 1

It was the fourth time this season that Wickes scored the game-winning goal.

“I have no idea,” Wickes said when asked about her goal in the 67th minute. “I had the ballgame at my feet and everything went blank. I saw it hit the back of the net, hands went up, and everyone was hugging me. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Sophomore Jordyn Wickes netted both the equalizer and the game winner in front of 2,838 fans today. When asked what it felt like... pic.twitter.com/pflZvOCvx3 — David Harns (@DavidHarns) October 30, 2022

The rest of the tournament is neutral-site in Columbus at the home of the Columbus Crew. Michigan State will face No. 4-seed Nebraska on Thursday at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network.