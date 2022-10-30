 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan State women’s soccer advances in Big Ten Tournament with win against Minnesota

MSU advances to face Nebraska on Thursday.

By Brad LaPlante
Marvin Hall/The Only Colors

Top-seed Michigan State women’s soccer defeated Minnesota 2-1 Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

MSU clinched the regular season Big Ten title after an undefeated conference season.

Sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes scored both of Michigan State’s goals as the Spartans came back from down 1-0 in the second half.

Wickes’ first goal came in the 55th minute when graduate defender Ruby Diodati blasted a corner kick across the field to Wickes who was able to knock it in.

Her second goal was scored in the 67th minute. Celia Gaynor passed the ball to Wickes at the top of the penalty area when Wickes shot it to the left of Minnesota senior goalkeeper Megan Plaschko, giving MSU the lead with just over 23 minutes to play.

It was the fourth time this season that Wickes scored the game-winning goal.

“I have no idea,” Wickes said when asked about her goal in the 67th minute. “I had the ballgame at my feet and everything went blank. I saw it hit the back of the net, hands went up, and everyone was hugging me. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The rest of the tournament is neutral-site in Columbus at the home of the Columbus Crew. Michigan State will face No. 4-seed Nebraska on Thursday at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

2022 Women’s Soccer Big Ten Tournament

Date Game Location Time TV
Oct. 30 Match 1: No. 8 Minnesota at No. 1 Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. 4 p.m. Big Ten Network
Oct. 30 Match 2: No. 5 Ohio State at No. 4 Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 1 p.m. BTN+
Oct. 30 Match 3: No. 6 Penn State at No. 3 Wisconsin Madison, Wisc. 5 p.m. BTN+
Oct. 30 Match 4: No. 7 Rutgers at No. 2 Northwestern Evanston, Ill. 1 p.m. BTN+
Nov. 3 Match 5: No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Nebraska Columbus, Ohio 2 p.m. Big Ten Network
Nov. 3 Match 6: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 2 Northwestern Columbus, Ohio 4:30 p.m. Big Ten Network
Nov. 6 Match 7: Winners of Match 5 vs. Match 6 Columbus, Ohio 2 p.m. Big Ten Network

