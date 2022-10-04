The Only Podcast (10-4-22) — Aw Nuts

On this week’s episode Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-20) Michigan State vs. Maryland Recap: Turtle Soup! Why is life so hard?

COMMERCIAL

(20-34) National Week in Review: Does anyone want to win the Big 12?

(34-1:02) B1G Week in Review: MINNESOTA EH??? We play the name game at Wisconsin.

(1:02-23) Week Preview: Nebraska can win the Big Ten West and you should all be ashamed of yourselves.

(1:23-FIN) Ohio State Preview: What is the technical definition of “bloodbath”?