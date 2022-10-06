Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Malik Hall selected to preseason All-Big Ten team

Michigan State senior forward Malik Hall has been selected to the preseason All-Big Ten men’s basketball team for the 2022-2023 season.

Last season, Hall averaged 8.9 points per game and appeared in every game for Michigan State, starting seven of them. He also made more than 50 percent of his shots from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Hall, an Academic All-Big Ten honoree last season, has played in 95 career games for Michigan State, averaging 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

No other Michigan State players made the list.

Joining Hall on the squad are Illinois’ Terrance Shannon Jr, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa’s Kris Murray, Minnesota’s Jamison Battle, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi and Wisconsin duo Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.

It’s still too early for both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll, but Michigan State is absent from ESPN’s “way-too-early” top-25 rankings.

The women’s preseason selections are out as well but MSU didn’t get any names listed. Star guard Nia Clouden was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Draft earlier this year. Her team went to the WNBA Finals in a loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Michigan State’s men’s basketball season kicks off with an exhibition game against Grand Valley State on Nov. 1 at Breslin. The team’s first regular season game is at home against Northern Arizona on Nov. 7. The full 2022-2023 schedule can be viewed here.