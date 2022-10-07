Ohio State vs. Michigan State: How to watch Week 6 matchup

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to take on the No. 3/3 Ohio State Buckeyes. The matchup marks an opportunity for 12 Spartans from Ohio to battle against their home state program. Ohio players played an important role in 2013 and 2015 upsets of Ohio State, the last two matchups where MSU was able to notch victories in the lopsided series (OSU leads 35-15 all-time).

Despite Ohio State having such a large lead in the series, Michigan State does have a history of upsets. MSU has upset OSU five times when the Buckeyes were ranked in the top-five (No. 5 in 1972, No. 1 in 1974, No. 1 in 1998, No. 2 in 2013, No. 2 in 2015). The Spartans also feature two additional wins when Ohio State was ranked in the top-10 (No. 7 in 1951 and No. 9 in 1971). Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was also a graduate assistant on the staff under then head coach Nick Saban in the 1998 upset win.

Michigan State has fallen on hard times since the last victory in the series in 2015. While The Spartans performed a herculean effort in 2016 that saw the eventual 3-9 home team fall just 17-16 to then No. 6 Ohio State, MSU has lost by an average of 35 points since then.

No. 3/3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Kickoff: 4:06 p.m. ET

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 27-point underdog against Ohio State with the over/under set at 65.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ABC

Web/Mobile: WatchESPN/ESPN app

Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sidelines: Holly Rowe

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn

Sideline: Jehuu Caulcrick

Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 108/208 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 964 (SiriusXM.com/App)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866)

Surface: Natural Grass

All-Time Series: OSU leads, 35-15

Series in East Lansing: OSU leads, 18-5

Last Meeting: Michigan State 7, Ohio State 56 (2021)

Current Series Streak: OSU with six (2016-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 15-10 (third year)

Overall Record: 20-17 (fourth year)

Record vs. Ohio State: 0-2

Ohio State Head Coach: Ryan Day

Ohio State Record: 39-4 (fourth year)

Overall Record: 39-4 (fourth year)

Record vs. MSU: 3-0

