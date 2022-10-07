TOC Staff Picks: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

The string of losses has hit three in a row for Michigan State, and No. 3 Ohio State is coming to town looking to make it four.

The Spartans are nearly four-touchdown underdogs, and Michigan State hasn’t held an opponent under 25 points since the second game of the season. The Buckeyes come in with one of the most potent offenses in the country and will prove to be a tough test for MSU.

Our writers break down what the Spartans have to do to stun Ohio State

Ryan O’Bleness

Ohio State 52, Michigan State 14

This one won’t be pretty.

Paul Fanson

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 17

I know that most Spartan fans expect a blood bath similar to the last two games against the Buckeyes when the Scarlet and Gray put up 50 on the Spartans while the Green and White barely got on the scoreboard. Could that happen again? Yes, sure it could.

But I am a numbers guy and the majority (over 80 percent) of the computer-based predictions out there say that the Spartans will actually cover the spread this weekend. Granted, this may only mean that MSU loses by three touchdowns (as I predict) rather than four...or six or seven. Are we at the point in the season where simply covering the spread will feel like progress? Yeah...maybe we are.

Kevin Knight

Ohio State 67, Michigan State 7

Help us ghosts of 2013 Michigan State defense, you’re our only hope...What’s that? Disney owns Star Wars and the Big Ten is leaving ESPN? Well, OK, then I guess there are lots of other things I can do with my Saturday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. then. I hope to see Elijah Collins getting the bulk of carries when I check the postgame statistics, though.

Zach Manning

Ohio State 52, Michigan State 3

The offense is worse than last year, and so is the defense, so it’s likely the score will be similar to what we saw in Columbus last season. MSU will be in this game for about three minutes, and then it will be over.

Brad LaPlante

Ohio State 49, Michigan State 3

The offense is worse this year. The defense is worse. Ohio State may be better on both sides of the ball. This might end up poorly for MSU.

Brendan Moore

Ohio State 52, Michigan State 10

Usually when a ranked team goes on the road there is a path for the home team to pull off the upset. This is not going to be one of those games. I don’t see a scenario where Michigan State wins this game, let alone keeps this close.

Just like last season, this is a major mismatch for Michigan State in the secondary. Ohio State’s wide receivers will tear the Spartan secondary apart. The Buckeyes defense is significantly better this year as well. I don’t see Michigan State keeping pace with the Ohio State offense.

Amani Godfrey

Ohio State 48, Michigan State 14

Coming into the 2022 season, this matchup was circled as one of the more impactful games in the Big Ten season. Through the first five weeks of the season, the Spartans have made sure that any hype surrounding this game is gone. The Buckeyes present one of the best passing offenses in the sport, while the Spartans present one of the worst passing defenses in the sport…yet again. Ryan Day, head coach of the Buckeyes, will be able to hand pick the score if he so chooses to. There will be no Michael Geiger windmill celebrations this year, the Buckeyes will win their 7th in a row against the Spartans, in a rout.

Verbosedutch

Ohio State 48, Michigan State 17

I would like to see MSU take the opening possession if the Spartans can, and with some scripted plays and a motivated Elijah Collins, perhaps put points on the board to start the game. Some positive energy and keeping people engaged would be nice outcomes.

Hopefully we’ll see some grit and fight, I think we will. Unfortunately, Ohio State is one of the best (if not the best) teams in the nation. Take the over and the point spread, for entertainment purposes.

Justin Walsh

Ohio State 52, Michigan State 17

Unfortunately, there isn’t much to say about this game other than the obvious: Spartan fans are hoping to avoid a bloodbath. Coming off of three-straight losses in which the Michigan State defense has looked poor at best, and facing one of the most dynamic passing offenses in college football, the Spartans should be hoping to keep things respectable this go around and move on to Wisconsin.

