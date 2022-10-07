Michigan State Madness returns to the Breslin Center for the first time since 2019

Michigan State Madness will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at 9:30 p.m. in the Breslin Center. This annual event celebrates the start of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. Due to COVID-19, this will be the first time that Michigan State Madness will be held since the 2019-2020 season.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. There will be an autograph session before the event begins in the Breslin Center concourse.

The event will feature team introductions, team scrimmages and performances by the MSU dance team, Sparty, and the Spartan Marching Band and drumline. .

Men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo and women’s head coach Suzy Merchant always dress up in special costumes for the event. In the past, Izzo has dressed up as the Incredible Hulk, a member of the band KISS, Iron Man and he’s been shot out of a cannon, among other things.

“I’m really looking forward to it because we haven’t done it for like three years,” Izzo said. “Ride an elephant in, jump out of a building, whatever they want me to do, I’ll do.”

Admission is free for the public and parking is also free in Lot 63, Ramp 7 and Lot 79 (after 7:15 p.m for Lot 79).

Michigan State will later play an exhibition game against Grand Valley State on Nov. 1 and then kicks off the regular season on Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona. Both games will be played at the Breslin Center. The full 2022-2023 schedule can be viewed here.