Michigan State football announces captains for home game against Ohio State

The Michigan State football team has announced which players will be the captains this weekend for Saturday's home matchup against Ohio State.

On offense, Michigan State announced sixth-year tight end Tyler Hunt as the captain. On defense, junior safety Angelo Grose is the captain. On special teams, sophomore long snapper Hank Pepper is serving as captain this week.

Hunt had a number of season-highs in last week’s game at Maryland. He totaled 35 reception yards, including a season long of 18 yards. He has caught at least one pass in every game this season to date, with four at Washington being a game-high on the year.

Grose posted four total tackles last week at Maryland, bringing his season total to 35. He also posted one tackle for loss against the Terps. Grose posted season-highs in tackles at 11 against both Western Michigan and Minnesota, with seven solo tackles against the Golden Gophers being his season best to date.

Pepper has started at long snapper in 18 games of his career at Michigan State. Against Maryland last week, he also posted a solo tackle while playing on special teams. He also had a rare bad snap, causing a botched extra point against the Terps, and will look to bounce back this week. However, when asked about it in his postgame remarks, head coach Mel Tucker explained, “I was told was that one of our lineman took a step when he snapped the ball and the ball hit his leg. I’ll have to see it.”

This weekend, Michigan State faces off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:06 p.m. Eastern Time and is set to air on FOX.

MSU is 2-3 with three-straight losses now, including two losses in Big Ten conference play against Minnesota and at Maryland in back-to-back weeks. Ohio State is 5-0 and coming off of a blowout home victory over Rutgers.