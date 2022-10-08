 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs Ohio State Buckeyes

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Michigan State at Maryland Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan State is back in Spartan Stadium today to take on No. 3/3 Ohio State. The Spartans were on the road two of the past three weeks, most recently falling by a final score of 27-13 at Maryland last week.

Go Green!

TOC Football Content Review:

Please keep it clean today! Being upset at tough losses is understandable, but trolling and over the top comments will not be tolerated. Enough of it will draw a suspension or worse.

Go White!

Remember, you can change the default “Newest” comment view to “Oldest” using the “Sort by” option — this will allow for a more traditional game thread view.

