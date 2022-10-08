Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan State is back in Spartan Stadium today to take on No. 3/3 Ohio State. The Spartans were on the road two of the past three weeks, most recently falling by a final score of 27-13 at Maryland last week.
It’s a beautiful day for football #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/74djPrlJQF— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 8, 2022
Go Green!
TOC Football Content Review:
- How to watch: Michigan State vs. Ohio State
- Game Preview: Michigan State vs. Ohio State
- Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Ohio State
- TOC Staff Picks: Ohio State Buckeyes
- Get to Know the Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes
- The 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats and 1 best bet vs. OSU
- 5 Questions with Land-Grant Holy Land: How can Michigan State keep up with Ohio State?
- Spartan Football Playback: MSU vs. OSU 1998
- Bad Betting Advice: Top Gun
- Notes & Quotes: Reeling Michigan State Spartans prepare for Ohio State Buckeyes
- MSU Football Names Game Captains vs. Ohio State
Please keep it clean today! Being upset at tough losses is understandable, but trolling and over the top comments will not be tolerated. Enough of it will draw a suspension or worse.
Round 6— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 7, 2022
24 Hours #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/cAHuCOYVLc
