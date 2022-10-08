Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Ohio State

The Michigan State Spartans will host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Michigan State will return to the field after three losses in a row and is seeking its first win of the season against a Big Ten opponent.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker will not provide the public with a depth chart, therefore after viewing the previous game and reading reports about the roster, here are my predictions for the MSU starters and reserves.

Quarterback

Starter: Payton Thorne

Backup: Noah Kim

MSU will need a great performance from Thorne to keep the game competitive with Ohio State. If the matchup gets out of hand, it is possible we will see Kim get some snaps.

Running Back

Starter: Elijah Collins

Backup: Jalen Berger, Jarek Broussard

The Spartans have been seeking a spark in the running game and it appears they will be turning to Collins to provide it. Collins had a couple encouraging runs against Maryland and looks poised to contribute with an expanded role.

Berger and Broussard will share duties, along with Collins, as they try to find success on the ground, which has alluded them the past few weeks.

Wide receivers

Starters: Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman, Tre Mosley

Backups: Germie Bernard, Montorie Foster, Cade McDonald, Christian Fitzpatrick

I expect no changes for the wide receiver group, Reed, Coleman and Mosley will be the starters with Bernard and Foster (if healthy) mixing in for relief.

Tight end/H-Back

Starter: Daniel Barker

Backup: Tyler Hunt, Maliq Carr

Barker and Hunt will get the majority of snaps with Carr alternating in. This is a talented trio, but blocking is something the group has struggled with and a consistent big-play threat hasn’t been present.

Left tackle

Starter: Jarrett Horst

Backup: Brandon Baldwin

Once again the starting five on the offensive line shall be Horst, J.D. Duplain, Nick Samac, Matt Carrick and Spencer Brown. Perhaps some of the underclassmen will get some opportunities if the score dictates it, though.

Left guard

Starter: J.D. Duplain

Backup: Geno VanDeMark

Center

Starter: Nick Samac

Backup: Dallas Fincher

Right guard

Starter: Matt Carrick

Backup: Brian Greene

Right tackle

Starter: Spencer Brown

Backup: Ethan Boyd

Defensive tackles

Starters: Derrick Harmon, Simeon Barrow

Backup: Maverick Hansen, Jalen Hunt, Alex VanSumeren, Dashaun Mallory, Jacob Slade (status uncertain)

Harmon and Barrow were the first two defensive tackles to see the field against Maryland, I think that will be the case versus the Buckeyes as well, assuming Slade is still not healthy enough to return to the field. This group is going to be tested early and often.

Defensive ends

Starters: Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright

Backup: Zion Young, Avery Dunn, “Tank” Brown, Khris Bogle (status uncertain), Jeff Pietrowski (status uncertain)

This group has largely been silenced against Power Five conference competition, and health issues have added to the problems with Bogle and Pietrowski currently banged up.

Linebackers

Starters: Cal Haladay, Ben VanSumeren

Backups: Aaron Brule, Ma’a Gaoteote

Nothing different expected for the linebackers — there is a core group and no underclassmen look poised to get much of an opportunity.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Ameer Speed, Charles Brantley

Backups: Ronald Williams, Marqui Lowery, Khary Crump

This group did play better in the second half of the loss to Maryland, so hopefully that is something to build off. The passing defense remains MSU’s biggest concern, however.

Nickel back

Starter: Angelo Grose

Backup: Justin White, Dillon Tatum or Chester Kimbrough

Grose returned to the position where he started four games during the 2020 season. The realignment appeared to pay some dividends, and some potential answers may have been found in the defensive backfield.

Safeties

Starters: Jaden Mangham, Kendell Brooks

Backups: A.J. Kirk, Xavier Henderson (status uncertain)

Mangham showed promise in his first start for the Spartans, but this upcoming game against the Buckeyes will be challenging. Kirk’s brother, Mike Doss, was a three-time All-American safety at Ohio State (2000-2002). It will be interesting to see if Kirk gets any snaps on defense for the first time this season.

Special teams

Placekicker

Starter: Jack Stone

Backup: Ben Patton, Stephen Rusnak

Neither kicker impressed against Maryland. I think MSU might give Patton another crack at the duties, maybe. For now, however, I’ll keep Stone penciled in as the starting placekicker.

Punter

Starter: Bryce Baringer

Backup: Ryan Eckley, Evan Morris

Baringer averaged 54 yards per punt against Maryland. He’s one of the nation’s top punters.

Punt/Kick returner

Starter: Jayden Reed

Backup: Jarek Broussard/Germie Bernard/Cade McDonald

The Spartans have had a total of 32 yards in returns the past two games — there simply hasn’t been opportunities to make plays on special teams.

Long snapper

Starter: Hank Pepper

Backup: Michael Donovan

Pepper had an errant snap last week, but at this point it seems to be an anomaly.