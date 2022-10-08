Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Ohio State

The Michigan State Spartans will host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Michigan State will return to the field after three losses in a row and is seeking its first win of the season against a Big Ten opponent.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker will not provide the public with a depth chart, therefore after viewing the previous game and reading reports about the roster, here are my predictions for the MSU starters and reserves.
Quarterback
Starter: Payton Thorne
Backup: Noah Kim
MSU will need a great performance from Thorne to keep the game competitive with Ohio State. If the matchup gets out of hand, it is possible we will see Kim get some snaps.
Running Back
Starter: Elijah Collins
Backup: Jalen Berger, Jarek Broussard
The Spartans have been seeking a spark in the running game and it appears they will be turning to Collins to provide it. Collins had a couple encouraging runs against Maryland and looks poised to contribute with an expanded role.
Berger and Broussard will share duties, along with Collins, as they try to find success on the ground, which has alluded them the past few weeks.
Wide receivers
Starters: Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman, Tre Mosley
Backups: Germie Bernard, Montorie Foster, Cade McDonald, Christian Fitzpatrick
I expect no changes for the wide receiver group, Reed, Coleman and Mosley will be the starters with Bernard and Foster (if healthy) mixing in for relief.
Tight end/H-Back
Starter: Daniel Barker
Backup: Tyler Hunt, Maliq Carr
Barker and Hunt will get the majority of snaps with Carr alternating in. This is a talented trio, but blocking is something the group has struggled with and a consistent big-play threat hasn’t been present.
Left tackle
Starter: Jarrett Horst
Backup: Brandon Baldwin
Once again the starting five on the offensive line shall be Horst, J.D. Duplain, Nick Samac, Matt Carrick and Spencer Brown. Perhaps some of the underclassmen will get some opportunities if the score dictates it, though.
Left guard
Starter: J.D. Duplain
Backup: Geno VanDeMark
Center
Starter: Nick Samac
Backup: Dallas Fincher
Right guard
Starter: Matt Carrick
Backup: Brian Greene
Right tackle
Starter: Spencer Brown
Backup: Ethan Boyd
Defensive tackles
Starters: Derrick Harmon, Simeon Barrow
Backup: Maverick Hansen, Jalen Hunt, Alex VanSumeren, Dashaun Mallory, Jacob Slade (status uncertain)
Harmon and Barrow were the first two defensive tackles to see the field against Maryland, I think that will be the case versus the Buckeyes as well, assuming Slade is still not healthy enough to return to the field. This group is going to be tested early and often.
Defensive ends
Starters: Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright
Backup: Zion Young, Avery Dunn, “Tank” Brown, Khris Bogle (status uncertain), Jeff Pietrowski (status uncertain)
This group has largely been silenced against Power Five conference competition, and health issues have added to the problems with Bogle and Pietrowski currently banged up.
Linebackers
Starters: Cal Haladay, Ben VanSumeren
Backups: Aaron Brule, Ma’a Gaoteote
Nothing different expected for the linebackers — there is a core group and no underclassmen look poised to get much of an opportunity.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Ameer Speed, Charles Brantley
Backups: Ronald Williams, Marqui Lowery, Khary Crump
This group did play better in the second half of the loss to Maryland, so hopefully that is something to build off. The passing defense remains MSU’s biggest concern, however.
Nickel back
Starter: Angelo Grose
Backup: Justin White, Dillon Tatum or Chester Kimbrough
Grose returned to the position where he started four games during the 2020 season. The realignment appeared to pay some dividends, and some potential answers may have been found in the defensive backfield.
Safeties
Starters: Jaden Mangham, Kendell Brooks
Backups: A.J. Kirk, Xavier Henderson (status uncertain)
Mangham showed promise in his first start for the Spartans, but this upcoming game against the Buckeyes will be challenging. Kirk’s brother, Mike Doss, was a three-time All-American safety at Ohio State (2000-2002). It will be interesting to see if Kirk gets any snaps on defense for the first time this season.
Special teams
Placekicker
Starter: Jack Stone
Backup: Ben Patton, Stephen Rusnak
Neither kicker impressed against Maryland. I think MSU might give Patton another crack at the duties, maybe. For now, however, I’ll keep Stone penciled in as the starting placekicker.
Punter
Starter: Bryce Baringer
Backup: Ryan Eckley, Evan Morris
Baringer averaged 54 yards per punt against Maryland. He’s one of the nation’s top punters.
Punt/Kick returner
Starter: Jayden Reed
Backup: Jarek Broussard/Germie Bernard/Cade McDonald
The Spartans have had a total of 32 yards in returns the past two games — there simply hasn’t been opportunities to make plays on special teams.
Long snapper
Starter: Hank Pepper
Backup: Michael Donovan
Pepper had an errant snap last week, but at this point it seems to be an anomaly.
