Michigan State wide receiver Terry Lockett Jr. no longer with team

Terry Lockett Jr., a junior wide receiver, is no longer with the Michigan State football team, according to a Michigan State spokesperson.

The news was reported by multiple journalists on Saturday before kickoff of Michigan State’s game against Ohio State, including Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News. MSU lost to OSU by a final score of 49-20.

WR Terry Lockett is not on MSU's roster today. Team spokesman confirms he is no longer with the team. — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 8, 2022

Lockett has not appeared in a game in 2022 and was not seen with Michigan State on Saturday. He has played in 15 career games, and caught four catches for 22 yards. Lockett also saw action on special teams during his career at MSU.

It is unclear if Lockett plans to continue his college football career or not, but if he does decide to enter the transfer portal, he will have to wait until portal entries open up again during a 45-day window beginning the day after championship selections are made.

Lockett signed with Michigan State’s 2020 recruiting class. He was a three-star prospect out of Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota. As a prospect, Lockett ranked as the No. 573 overall player, No. 92 wide receiver and No. 3 prospect in Minnesota, according to 247Sports.

Michigan State will look to end its four-game losing streak against Wisconsin next week. The homecoming game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday and will be broadcast on FOX.