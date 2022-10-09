Michigan State women’s soccer takes down rival Michigan

Michigan State women’s soccer defeated Michigan on Sunday by a final score of 2-0.

MSU improved to 10-1-3 on the season and 5-0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Partly due to Michigan State’s recent success, the team set a new program record for attendance as 3,022 fans came out to see the game.

“It was just incredible to set an attendance record,” head coach Jeff Hosler said after the game. “It just shows the growth of our program, where we’re at, the excitement that’s behind it in both the local and statewide community.”

The attendance record was broken by almost 1,000 as it was previously set at 2,247 on Oct. 1, 2017 against Iowa. Michigan State also has yet to lose a game this season at home.

During the 40th minute, sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes scored her third goal in the last four games, a header on a centering pass from senior striker Lauren DeBeau.

DeBeau almost scored on several attempts and was probably inches away from getting her own hat-trick. She did score after a throw-in during the 65th minute of the game. Junior Justina Gaynor carried the ball up the field and sent a pass in to DeBeau who was crashing the net in front of the penalty area.

She blasted the ball into the back corner of the net.

The Spartans’ last win against Michigan came in 2018 and players were quick to get that one off of their chests.

“It feels good to finally put some respect on our name and come out here and show them,” DeBeau said. “We are Michigan State. This is the new standard. This is our program.”

Michigan State was dominant during the entire game, out-shooting Michigan 16-8. Only two of Michigan’s eight shots were on target.

Next, Michigan State will host Big Ten foe Indiana on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. The final three games are tough as MSU plays No. 6 Northwestern and No. 16 Ohio State on the road. MSU hosts No. 10 Rutgers to close out its Big Ten season.

Northwestern and Michigan State are both tied atop the Big Ten standings at 5-0-1 and 16 points.

The Spartans aren’t ranked in the most recent United Soccer Coaches Poll, but did receive the most votes of anyone outside the top-25. With a win today, it’s likely that Michigan State will be ranked when the poll comes out this week.