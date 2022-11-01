Michigan State football suspends additional four players for postgame incident

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller jointly announced an additional four players have been suspended from the team, effective immediately: senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon, true freshman cornerback Malcom Jones, redshirt junior defensive back Justin White and senior defensive end Brandon Wright.

Joint Statement from Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/xJNZDHqQLS — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) November 1, 2022

The four additional players suspended as a result of the postgame tunnel incident at Michigan Saturday night now bring the total count to eight. On Sunday night, Tucker and Haller announced that redshirt sophomore linebacker Tank Brown, redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, junior defensive back Angelo Grose and true freshman defensive end Zion Young were suspended effective immediately for their actions caught on film.

Tucker and Haller made clear in their statement announcing the suspensions that “We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor.”

Tucker and Haller went on to make clear that they “will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are complete.”

The latest suspensions follow further video evidence reviewed by Haller and Tucker in the ongoing investigation. At least some of that footage was revealed publicly on Twitter yesterday.

ESPN captured tunnel video of the Michigan State incident with Michigan after the game on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Woq3UDl8Xj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 31, 2022

Windmon’s suspension is particularly notable given the recent video. He was named a team captain for the game against Michigan. Windmon also was named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance agains Wisconsin and the Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Week following Michigan State’s 35-13 victory over Western Michigan. He is also the first Spartan to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times in a single season.

Defensive end Brandon Wright has played in all eight games this season. The senior had a season high five tackles and one sack against Wisconsin.

Cornerback Justin White has played in all eight games this season. The redshirt junior posted a season high 11 tackles against Ohio State.

Cornerback Malcolm Jones has played in just three games this season. The true freshman did not play against Michigan on Saturday night, but had a season high one tackle against Washington in Seattle.

Michigan State has four games remaining on the season with a trip to No. 14/13 Illinois this Saturday next up on the schedule. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with the game being broadcast by the Big Ten Network.

