 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Exhibition Game Thread: Grand Valley State vs. Michigan State men’s basketball

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here’s an open thread for the exhibition game versus Grand Valley State University streaming exclusively on B1G+. As a Hillsdale graduate during the GLIAC membership days, I hate GVSU.

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...