Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.

While it marks the second time on a carrier flight deck for Michigan State, it will be the third time the Spartans have participated in the Armed Forces Classic. MSU is 0-2 in the event, falling to UConn in the inaugural event in 2012 and to Arizona in 2016. Gonzaga will be competing in the event for the second time, but had its game against Pittsburgh canceled at halftime in 2015 due to condensation issues on the court. The Armed Forces Classic returns this season for the first time since 2019.

Michigan State and Gonzaga have played five times previously, with the Spartans holding a 4-1 advantage. Gonzaga’s lone win came in a triple-overtime matchup as part of the EA Sports Maui Invitational in Maui, Hawaii in November of 2005.

Gonzaga will enter the matchup ranked No. 2 in both the AP and Coaches polls. The Bulldogs defeated North Florida in the team’s season opener on Monday by a score of 107-63. Michigan State, meanwhile, is unranked currently, but defeated Northern Arizona on Monday night at the Breslin Center in a 73-55 victory.

The Lincoln is the fifth carrier in the Nimitz-class and was commissioned Dec. 27, 1982. The Nimitz-class began service with the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), commissioned on May 3, 1975, and ended with the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) commissioned Jan. 10, 2009.

The Lincoln returned to her home port of San Diego Bay on Aug. 11 following a seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific. The Lincoln is commanded by Capt. Amy Bauern Schmidt, the first woman to serve as the commanding officer of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.

Off to San Diego ✈️ pic.twitter.com/IpcxzgCqUH — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 9, 2022

Michigan State Spartans (1-0) vs. No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0)

Date: Friday, Nov. 11

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Unavailable at time of publication.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ESPN

Web/Mobile: WatchESPNApp

Play-by-Play: Dan Shulman

Analyst: Jay Bilas

We're excited to participate in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic against Gonzaga this Veterans Day in San Diego, CA pic.twitter.com/zWpKtAts5Y — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) July 13, 2022

Location: North Island Naval Air Station, San Diego, California

Stadium: Temporary bleachers on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (<8,000)

All-Time Series: MSU leads, 4-1

Series on Neutral Courts: Tied, 1-1

Last Meeting: Michigan State 74, Gonazaga 67 (Spokane, Washington, Nov. 10, 2011)

Current Series Streak: Two by MSU (2009-present)

Armed Forces Classic Date Location Matchup Winner/Score Date Location Matchup Winner/Score Nov. 9, 2012 Ramstein Air Base, Germany Connecticut vs. No. 14 Michigan State Connecticut, 66–62 Nov. 8, 2013 Camp Humphreys, Korea No. 19 Oregon vs. Georgetown Oregon, 82–75 Nov.14, 2014 CGAS Borinquen, Puerto Rico No. 8 Louisville vs. Minnesota Louisville, 81–66 Nov. 13, 2015 Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, Japan No. 9 Gonzaga vs. Pittsburgh CANCELED Nov. 11, 2016 Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii No. 10 Arizona vs. No. 12 Michigan State Arizona, 65–63 Nov. 11, 2016 Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 3 Kansas Indiana, 103–99 Nov. 10, 2017 Ramstein Air Base, Germany No. 25 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 West Virginia Texas A&M, 88–65 Nov. 9, 2018 Fort Bliss, Texas Texas vs. Arkansas Texas, 73–71 OT Nov. 8, 2019 Alaska Airlines Center, Anchorage, Alaska Washington vs. No. 16 Baylor Washington, 67–64

USS Abraham Lincoln Fast Facts

General Characteristics: Nimitz class

Builder: Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding Co., Newport News, Virginia

Date Deployed: May 3, 1975 (USS Nimitz)

Unit Cost: About $8.5 billion in constant year FY 12 dollars

Propulsion: Two nuclear reactors, four shafts

Length: 1,092 feet (332.85 meters)

Beam: 134 feet (40.84 meters); Flight Deck Width: 252 feet (76.8 meters)

Displacement: Approximately 97,000 tons (87,996.9 metric tons) full load

Speed: 30+ knots (34.5+ miles per hour)

Crew: Ship’s Company: 3,000-3,200, air wing: 1,500, other: 500

Armament: Multiple NATO Sea Sparrow, Phalanx CIWS, Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) mounts

Air Wing: Approximately 60+

Carrier Strike Group Components: 1 Aircraft Carrier, 2 Guided Missile Cruisers, 2 Anti Aircraft Warships, 1-2 Anti Submarine Destroyers or Frigates.

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Tom Izzo

MSU Record: 667-267 28th year)

Record against Gonzaga: 4-1

Gonzaga Head Coach: Mark Few

Rutgers Record: 659-129 (24th year)

Record vs. MSU: 1-3

The USS Abraham Lincoln about ready for a little basketball. Just over 72 hours from tip-off between

#2 Gonzaga and Michigan State in San Diego pic.twitter.com/6bZg6QYqNC — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) November 9, 2022

