Rutgers vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the Military Appreciation Game. The Michigan State Athletic Department is doing a number of initiatives for the game to honor America’s veterans in honor of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11.
Some of those initiatives include offering complimentary tickets through VetTix (Tickets for Troops; https://www.vettix.org/); a large flag on the field for pregame in collaboration with ROTC groups; and there will be an in-game recognition of all service members and their respective branches.
As for the participants, Saturday marks the 14th meeting all-time between Michigan State and Rutgers in a series that dates back to just 1988. MSU is 9-4 all-time and 7-1 in Big Ten play against RU. In East Lansing, the Spartans are 4-3 all-time and 3-1 in league play.
While the Scarlet Knights arrive to Spartan Stadium unranked, head coach Mel Tucker is currently the only FBS coach with four wins against Associated Press ranked opponents on the road over the past four years (at MSU: 2022 vs. No. 14 Illinois; 2021 vs. No. 24 Miami; 2020 vs. No. 13 Michigan; at Colorado: 2019 vs. No. 24 Arizona State). Against AP top-25 teams, Tucker is 8-7 overall (6-5 at MSU).
Michigan State Spartans (4-5, 2-4) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5)
Date: Saturday, Nov. 12
Kickoff: 12:01 p.m. ET
Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 9.5-point favorite against Rutgers with the over/under set at 41.
MEDIA COVERAGE
TV: Big Ten Network
Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App
Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin
Analyst: Jake Butt
Sideline: Rick Pizzo
RADIO: Spartan Media Network
Play-by-Play: George Blaha
Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn
Sideline: Jehuu Caulcrick
Broadcast Host: Will Tieman
Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Satellite: Ch. 119/196 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 958 (SiriusXM.com/App)
Pre-game Show: Begins at 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: East Lansing, Michigan
Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866)
Surface: Natural Grass
All-Time Series: MSU leads, 9-4
Series in East Lansing: MSU leads, 4-3
Last Meeting: Michigan State 31, Rutgers 13 (2021)
Current Series Streak: One by MSU (2021-present)
COACHES:
Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker
MSU Record: 17-12 (third year)
Overall Record: 22-19 (fourth year)
Record vs. Rutgers: 1-1
Rutgers Head Coach: Greg Schiano
Rutgers Record: 80-86 (14th year)
Overall Record: 80-86 (14th year)
Record vs. MSU: 2-2
