Men’s Basketball: Michigan State Spartans vs Gonzaga Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to clash with the Gonzaga Bulldogs on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln. The game marks the third time the Spartans will take part in the Armed Forces Classic and the second time the team will play on the deck of a Nimitz-class carrier.

MSU last played on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson in 2011 against North Carolina, and the Vinson is docked next to the Lincoln today at Pier K while the Lincoln is at Pier L.

Michigan State is 4-1 versus Gonzaga all-time and enters the matchup on a two game win streak over the Bulldogs.

“To get to be a part of this is special.” pic.twitter.com/1K6CdpHQSS — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 11, 2022

Date : Friday, Nov. 11

: Friday, Nov. 11 Tipoff : 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is an 11.5-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 146.5.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ESPN

ESPN Web/Mobile : WatchESPNApp

: WatchESPNApp Play-by-Play : Dan Shulman

: Dan Shulman Analyst : Jay Bilas

: Jay Bilas Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)

TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst) Flagship Stations : Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Catch the game preview here. The media press conference with Coach Izzo and players before they left for San Diego can be found here.

Catch Coach Izzo’s full remarks last night following the shoot around on the Lincoln here:https://t.co/G7SYcvBDP6 — Kevin Knight (@SpartyOnHuskers) November 11, 2022

Trivia

In 2016-17, the Spartans faced No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 10 Arizona

This year, the Spartans will face at least four teams ranked in the preseason AP top-25.

Since 2009-10, Michigan State is one of only six teams (including that 2016-17 team) to play at least four AP ranked opponents in the month of November.

Michigan State is the only team to play two teams in the top-four, with No. 2 Gonzaga on today and No. 4 Kentucky next Tuesday in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis (credit: Sportsradar).

The Spartans have an all-time record of 17-7 against teams from the West Coast Conference. MSU has played every team in the league except Saint Mary’s (California).

Special uniforms tonight. pic.twitter.com/8OhGk92M4D — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 11, 2022

