Michigan State announces captains for upcoming matchup against Rutgers

Michigan State football has announced its weekly captains ahead of the upcoming game versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. Redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed, fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson and sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer will lead the Spartans this week.

Leading the way into the Woodshed #ChopLife pic.twitter.com/dA0GD1sYpx — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 11, 2022

Reed was a major contributor in Michigan State’s victory over Illinois last Saturday, racking up five catches for 68 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown to put the Spartans up 16 points late in the third quarter.

Henderson finished the game against Illinois with four total tackles, three of which were solo tackles. He has also shown tremendous leadership over the past several weeks following the altercation in the tunnel after the game against Michigan.

Baringer, a two-time Ray Guy Punter of the Week recipient, has been steady for the Spartans all season long, putting him squarely in the conversation for the Ray Guy Punter of the Year Award. Against Illinois, Baringer had five punts for 248 yards, averaging 49.6 yards per punt. Four of his punts were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Reed, Henderson and Baringer will each be making their fourth appearance as a team captain this season.

The game between Rutgers and Michigan State is set for a noon Eastern Time kickoff on Saturday, airing on Big Ten Network.