 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
/ new
Michigan State v Illinois Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan State returns home to Spartan Stadium for the first time in four weeks, welcoming the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to East Lansing. The last time the Spartans were in Spartan Stadium, MSU defeated Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime to snap a four-game losing streak. Since then, Michigan State has had a bye week and played back-to-back road games at Michigan and at Illinois.

Go Green!

TOC Football Content Review:

Please keep it clean today! Being upset at tough losses is understandable, but trolling and over the top comments will not be tolerated. Enough of it will draw a suspension or worse.

Go White!

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...