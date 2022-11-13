The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 12 matchup against Indiana has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and will start at Noon Eastern Time.

Back at it Saturday at noon #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/UxGOee9NY0 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 13, 2022

The Indiana Hoosiers return to Spartan Stadium for the third time since the past four seasons as a result of COVID-19 and general scheduling adjustments made in 2020. IU is 1-1 in those prior matchups, falling 40-31 in 2019 but snapping a three-game losing streak in 2020 with a 24-0 shutout win. Prior to that 2020 victory, Indiana had not won in East Lansing since a 37-28 victory in 2001. Michigan State leads the all-time series 49-17-2.

The Spartans are coming off a 27-21 victory over Rutgers that moved the Spartans to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play on the 2022 season. Michigan State is now just one win away from clinching bowl eligibility with two games remaining.

Indiana moved to 1-6 in Big Ten play and 3-7 overall following a 56-14 loss at No. 2 Ohio State. Like Michigan State, the Hoosiers have a win over No. 21 Illinois from earlier in the season, but the Hoosiers are otherwise without a victory in league play this season.

The matchup Saturday will be Michigan State’s final home game of the 2022 season. Senior Day ceremonies will occur prior to kickoff with the Spartans closing out the season with a Week 13 visit to Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 26.