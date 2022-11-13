Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga men’s basketball - Nov. 11, 2022

The Michigan State men’s basketball team fell just a basket away from a victory over the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday night in San Diego, California. However, the Armed Forces Classic provided an incredible setting for everyone involved as the game was played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in service for the United State Navy.

In front of a reported crowd of 3,572 sailors, marines and civilians, Michigan State and Gonzaga played an instant classic with the Bulldogs emerging with a close win, 64-63. The Only Colors had two staff members on hand for the game covering it live court-side from press row.

The photo galley below includes 84 images. All photos are credited to Kevin Knight/The Only Colors.

The USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), site of the 2011 Carrier Classic matchup between Michigan State and North Carolina, sits nearby at Pier J. North Island Naval Air Station, San Diego, California. Nov. 11, 2022 Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

2022 marks the 100th anniversary of US Navy Aircraft Carriers in active service Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) logo is affixed to the court for the matchup between Michigan State and Gonzaga. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The court sits raised above the flight deck with plenty of towels and other materials to dry it if necessary. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

Military personnel watch the game from the Lincoln’s bridge Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The Lincoln’s color guard presents the colors for the national anthem prior to tipoff. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The sun sets over San Diego, California during halftime of the Michigan State-Gonzaga game, Nov. 11, 2022. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

US Navy and Marine recruits take their oath as enlistees at center court during halftime of the Michigan State-Gonzaga game in the Armed Forces Classic, Nov. 11, 2022. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The US Flag flies during halftime of the Michigan State-Gonzaga game. Prior to the second half start, the flag will be taken down in the daily lowering of the colors ceremony. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser inbounds the ball Tyson Walker to start the second half of Michigan State-Gonzaga, Nov. 11, 2022 Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The final score is displayed on the video screen following the end of the Michigan State-Gonzaga matchup, Nov. 11, 2022 Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks to Andy Katz of the Big Ten Network following his team’s 64-63 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, Nov. 11, 2022. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN-72) catapult No. 2 (bow port side) launch hook sits at the end of the track. The steam powered catapult is capable of launching fully loaded aircraft from 0-165+ miles per hour in just two seconds. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN-72) catapult No. 1 (bow starboard side) starting point. The steam powered catapult is capable of launching fully loaded aircraft from 0-165+ miles per hour in just two seconds. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN-72) second Integrated Catapult Control Station (ICCS) sits just off the flight deck on the port side beside catapult No. 4. The ICCS was introduced into the fleet in 1975 on Nimitz-class carriers and is the focal point of the catapult control system, which eliminates various remote stations and their required intercommunications during every airplane launch. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN-72) “meatball” situated on the left of the runway. It is an important light tool used by the Landing Signal Office (LSO) to guide pilots during the approach for the last 1,000 meters to the landing. The yellow light in the middle symbolizes the plane and moves vertically. So the pilot can see the plane’s position compared to the flight deck to indicate if s/he is coming in too high or too low on approach. For having a good approach, the “meatball” has to be on the horizontal green line. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO-187) sits tied up off the bow of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The Kaiser is a United State Navy fleet replenishment oiler and lead ship of her class. She resupplies the U.S. Navy and allied ships at sea with fuel oil, jet fuel, lubricating oil, potable water, and dry and refrigerated goods, including food and mail. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

A V-22 Osprey sits amid-ship tied down to the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on display for those in attendance to view. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN-72) No. 1 elevator sits in the down position. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

One of two PHALANX CIWS (Close-In Weapons System) Gatling guns on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) sits amid-ships off the starboard side of the flight deck. The PHALANX CIWS is tasked with using a 20 mm M61 Vulcan Gatling gun autocannon aimed using a a Ku band fire control radar system to track and shoot down targets such as airplanes and missiles at close range. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

A US Navy Blue Angels FA-18 Super Hornet sits on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on display. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

Fans line up prior to tipoff to purchase USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) memorbilia. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

A Navy SH-60 Seahawk sits on display for fans and military personnel pier side of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

The USS Midway (CV-41) sits tied up across San Diego Bay. A former aircraft carrier turned museum ship, the Midway hosted Syracuse vs. San Diego State on Nov. 11, 2012 as part of the Carrier Classic series. Kevin Knight/The Only Colors

Not part of the gallery, but also available via Twitter embeds are the videos of the pregame flyover and oath by new enlistees at halftime. Please note that the pregame tweet was corrected by reply to reflect the fact it was two SH-60 Seahawks, not UH-60 Blackhawks, that participated in the pregame flyover.

Two UH-60s and two EA-18G Growlers complete the flyover following the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/h95WPRBagt — Kevin Knight (@SpartyOnHuskers) November 11, 2022

Not your average halftime. New recruits for the Navy and Marines take the oath at half court during halftime. pic.twitter.com/X712CVprDF — Kevin Knight (@SpartyOnHuskers) November 12, 2022

Michigan State will tip off on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Indianapolis against the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The game, part of the Champions Classic, will air on ESPN.