Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown

Michigan State has added to its 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received a verbal commitment from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown on Sunday evening.

Brown — who currently plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — unofficially visited Michigan State this past weekend and was present for MSU’s victory over Rutgers.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Brown ranks as the No. 29 linebacker, No. 68 player in the state of Florida and No. 367 overall prospect in the 2023 class. Rivals also ranks him as a four-star prospect, and the No. 19 outside linebacker in 2023.

Michigan State offered Brown in March. In addition to the Spartans, Brown had scholarship offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, Indiana, Minnesota, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL.), Texas, Auburn, Arkansas, South Carolina, Kentucky, Iowa State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Syracuse and several others.

Brown, listed at 6-foot and 220 pounds, joins fellow Florida four-star recruit Jordan Hall as the only linebackers currently committed to MSU’s 2023 class. Overall, the class now includes 12 total verbal commitments, including nine four-star players.

