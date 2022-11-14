Kentucky vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats as part of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis tomorrow night. The annual event pitting four of the top college basketball programs against one another each season is in its second decade now, held every year since 2011. It is currently scheduled through 2025 and involved Duke and Kansas in addition to Michigan State and Kentucky.

Michigan State basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Spartans games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Michigan State basketball this season.

Tuesday’s matchup between Michigan State and Kentucky marks the fourth meeting between the two programs in the Champions Classic. In the first meeting between the two programs in the event, the No. 2 Spartans defeated the No. 1 Wildcats 78-74 on Nov. 12, 2013 in Chicago. Since then, No. 13 MSU has fallen 69-48 to No. 2 Kentucky Nov. 15, 2016 in New York City and No. 2 Kentucky defeated No. 1 MSU 69-62 again in New York City on Nov. 5, 2019.

Overall, the Spartans are 4-7 in the Champions Classic, a game behind Kentucky who sits at 5-6. Duke has had the most success at 7-4 followed by Kansas at 6-5.

The Spartans have a short flight tonight, but plenty of space with an A320. pic.twitter.com/NsLdXZg0e6 — Kevin Knight (@SpartyOnHuskers) November 14, 2022

Michigan State Spartans (1-1) vs. No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is an 5.5-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 141.5.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ESPN

Web/Mobile: WatchESPNApp

Play-by-Play: TBA

Analyst: TBA

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Capacity: 17,923

All-Time Series: UK leads, 14-11

Series on Neutral Courts: Tied, 4-4

Last Meeting: Kentucky 69, Michigan State 62 (New York, NY, Nov. 5, 2019)

Current Series Streak: Two by UK (2016-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Tom Izzo

MSU Record: 667-268 28th year)

Record against Kentucky: 5-4

Kentucky Head Coach: John Calipari

Kentucky Record: 367-101 (14th year)

Career Head Coach Record: 770-239 (31st year)

Record vs. MSU: 2-1 as Kentucky HC

Don’t forget to follow along during the game with The Only Colors on Facebook, Twitter (@TheOnlyColors) and Instagram (@TheOnlyColorsSBN) all game long, and as always here on the website in our game thread.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.