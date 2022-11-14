Spartan Reacts: Is Michigan State heading to the postseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

A few weeks ago, the concept of reaching a bowl game for this Michigan State team was almost laughable. Even at points during the win over Rutgers this past weekend, it seemed like things were still bound to go wrong.

But Mel Tucker’s Spartans hung on to win their fifth game of the year and now sit just one win away from earning bowl eligibility. By the numbers, that win should happen this weekend against Indiana in East Lansing. But if there is one thing this team has shown, it’s not to get too far ahead of things.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we want to know if you think Michigan State will earn bowl eligibility Saturday. Also, with the Spartans sitting as a 10.5-point favorite according to DraftKings at the time of publish, will Michigan State cover?

The Michigan State football team isn’t the only one looking to get a big win. The men’s basketball team has played two games so far this year, earning an expected win to start the year over Northern Arizona before just falling short against No. 2-ranked Gonzaga.

On Tuesday night, Tom Izzo’s team takes on another top-five ranked team, this time playing Kentucky in Indianapolis. Izzo’s always tough out-of-conference schedule (with this year’s slate perhaps being the toughest yet) forces fans to answer the question — is a close loss against a highly-ranked team a confidence boost for a Michigan State squad that entered the season with relatively low expectations?

This year’s men’s basketball team has a lot to prove, starting the season unranked. So even staying close like MSU did against Gonzaga surprises plenty of experts. But the standard in East Lansing is supposed to be different. This program doesn’t really do “moral victories.” So, please let us know your thoughts on that.

Get your answers in now, the survey will close in a day. Be on the lookout for results later this week.