Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Indiana (2007)

Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers

Date: Oct. 13, 2007

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)

Final Score: 52-27, Michigan State

All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 49-17-2

Success is often determined by expectation, and many have already marked this 2022 Michigan State team off as a failure — but considering where the Spartans were just two weeks ago after a controversy filled night in Ann Arbor, there’s reasons to remain optimistic heading into the final two weeks of the year.

A mid-season gauntlet in which the Spartans lost five of six games was derailing, but Mel Tucker and company have shown there may be more to this team than what was previously advertised.

MSU (5-5, 3-4 in Big Ten play) fended off Rutgers (now 4-6, 1-6 Big Ten) in East Lansing on Saturday with a 27-21 victory and will head into senior day with a healthy amount of momentum.

Quarterback Payton Thorne was solid, although a bit inconsistent, throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers; kicker Ben Patton also knocked in two clutch fourth-quarter field goals to ultimately lift the Spartans to their third victory in four weeks.

Now, MSU will welcome Indiana into East Lansing for senior day with a great opportunity to secure a bowl bid. The matchup has been dominated by the Spartans as of late, winning 11 of the last 13 meetings.

For this week's playback installment, we go back to 2007 where Michigan State buried the Hoosiers and ended a six-game conference losing streak.

2007 Game Recap

Although Mark Dantonio’s first season as Michigan State’s head coach could be easily lost in the wind, the 2007 offensive had some serious firepower and it showed in this matchup.

The box score showed video game like numbers, as MSU’s top playmakers stepped up in a big way. Quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 20 of his 23 passes, most of which went to his No. 1 receiver, Devin Thomas. The senior wideout would finish with 148 yards on 14 receptions and one touchdown.

The Spartans did most of their damage on the ground, using the fire and ice combination of Javon Ringer and Jehuu Caulcrick to punish Indiana throughout the day. Ringer ran for 203 yards and two scores, including a 64-yard scamper early in the second quarter that gave the Spartans a 24-10 lead. Caulcrick added 94 yards and three touchdowns.

MSU was coming off of two-straight losses and looked to gain momentum early for the homecoming crowd, using a fake field goal on the game’s opening possession to set up a one-yard touchdown run by Caulcrick.

After a quick answer by the Hoosiers to tie the game, Michigan State took over with a ball-control offense, eating up clock and keeping the ball away from the explosive Hoosiers. The Spartans had the ball for just over 41 minutes.

The victory for MSU snapped a six-game conference losing streak dating back to the year before and was Dantonio’s first Big Ten victory.