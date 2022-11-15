The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (1-1) returns to the court tonight to once again take part in the annual Champions Classic. The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) await with MSU 1-2 all-time against UK in the event.

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 15

: Tuesday, Nov. 15 Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a seven-point underdog with the over/under set at 141.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ESPN

ESPN Web/Mobile : WatchESPNApp

: WatchESPNApp Play-by-Play : Dan Shulman

: Dan Shulman Analyst : Dick Vitale

: Dick Vitale Sideline: Holly Rowe

Holly Rowe Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)

TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst) Flagship Stations : Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) Affiliates : 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

: 24 affiliates listed at SiriusXM/SiriusXM app: Channel 83

Catch the game preview here. Quotes from the media press conference with Coach Izzo prior to departure for Indianapolis yesterday can be found here.

Trivia

Michigan State is 4-7 in the Champions Classic, a game behind Kentucky, which sits at 5-6. Duke has had the most success at 7-4, followed by Kansas at 6-5.

This year, the Spartans will face at least four teams ranked in the preseason Associated Press top-25.

Since 2009-2010, Michigan State is one of only six teams (including that 2016-2017 team) to play at least four AP ranked opponents in the month of November.

Michigan State is the only team to play two teams in the top-four in the month of November, with No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic last Friday and No. 4 Kentucky tonight in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis (credit: Sportsradar).

UK leads the all-time series 14-11 and is on a two-game win streak that dates back to 2016.

The game against Kentucky will mark the 70th all-time matchup for Michigan State against a team from the Southeastern Conference. MSU is 42-27 all-time against teams from the SEC.

