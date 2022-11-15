Michigan State Men’s Ice Hockey: Nicolas Müller named Big Ten First Star of the Week

Michigan State men’s ice hockey senior center Nicolas Müller has been named the First Star of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Müller had four points total in MSU’s sweep of (then) No. 10 Ohio State (currently No. 12) last weekend.

Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich and Minnesota’s Bryce Brodzinski were named the second and third stars, respectively, by the Big Ten.

The Spartans outscored Ohio State 8-5 this past weekend. MSU is now ranked No. 17 in this week’s USCHO Top-20 and No. 10 in the PairWise rankings, which determines the field for the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament.

Müller has 10 total points this season with three goals and seven assists. After only one goal in his first several games, he scored two in one game in the last series.

MSU heads to University Park, Pennsylvania to face Penn State on the road this week for a Friday-Saturday series. Penn State is ranked No. 6 nationally, some think the Nittany Lions are a top-three team. Currently, MSU leads the Big Ten with 14 points; Penn State is second in the conference with 13 points.