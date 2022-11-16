Michigan State redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, held in Mobile, Alabama on Feb. 4, 2023. The Senior Bowl’s official account tweeted out the news on Wednesday evening.

This is notable because it means Reed does not plan to come back to Michigan State in 2023. He technically would have a year left of eligibility due to COVID-19. Reed played as a true freshman at Western Michigan in 2018 before transferring to Michigan State and sitting out/redshirting in 2019 due to transfer rules at the time. He has since suited up for the Spartans in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Reed will now have a chance to showcase his skills ahead of the NFL Draft in front of several scouts, coaches, general managers and executives at the Senior Bowl. This season, Reed leads Michigan State in receptions with 45 and is second on the team behind sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman in receiving yards (548) ad touchdowns (five).

Reed has played in 29 career games with Michigan State, recording 137 catches for 1,981 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also has two punt return touchdowns. In 2018 with WMU, Reed amassed 56 receptions for 797 yards and eight touchdowns. Reed earned third-team third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021.

So far, Reed is the only player from Michigan State that the Senior Bowl has announced for the game. Earlier this month, redshirt senior linebacker Ben VanSumeren accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Jacub Panasiuk heading to the XFL

In other Michigan State football news, former Spartan defensive end Jacub Panasiuk has been drafted to the XFL. Panasiuk was selected by the D.C. Defenders in the third round of the XFL Draft on Wednesday.

Panasiuk played at MSU from 2017 through 2021, recording 142 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. Panasiuk spent time in the NFL earlier this year with the Washington Commanders, but was waived during final roster cuts in late August.