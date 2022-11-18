Michigan State vs. Indiana: How to watch Week 12 matchup

The Michigan State Spartans take the field Saturday at Spartan Stadium for the final time this season to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Michigan State will be honoring the team’s seniors during the pregame festivities and the battling it out for the Old Brass Spittoon with IU, a trophy that began in 1950.

Saturday marks the 69th meeting all-time between Michigan State and Indiana in a series that dates back to 1922. MSU is 49-17-2 all-time and 26-7-1 in East Lansing.

One last ride in the Woodshed #SD4L pic.twitter.com/lNAflkSu5K — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 18, 2022

Michigan State Spartans (5-5, 3-4) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 19

Kickoff: 12:01 p.m. ET

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 10-point favorite against Indiana with the over/under set at 47.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: Big Ten Network

Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App

Play-by-Play: Cory Provus

Analyst: Matt Millen

Sideline: Elise Menaker

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn

Sideline: Jehuu Caulcrick

Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 99/196 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 958 (SiriusXM.com/App)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866)

Surface: Natural Grass

All-Time Series: MSU leads, 49-17-1

Series in East Lansing: MSU leads, 26-7-1

Last Meeting: Michigan State 20, Indiana 15 (2021)

Current Series Streak: One by MSU (2021-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 18-12 (third year)

Overall Record: 23-19 (fourth year)

Record vs. Indiana: 1-1

Indiana Head Coach: Tom Allen

Indiana Record: 29-39 (sixth year)

Overall Record: Same

Record vs. MSU: 1-4

