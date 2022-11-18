The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (2-1) returns to the Breslin Center tonight to take on the Villanova Wildcats (2-1). The game marks just the fifth all-time between the two programs and first meeting since 2002.
- Date: Friday, Nov. 18
- Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is favored by 6.5-points with the over/under set at 130.5.
MEDIA COVERAGE
- TV: FS1
- Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Aaron Goldsmith
- Analyst: Bill Rafferty
- Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)
- Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
- Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
- SiriusXM/SiriusXM app: Channel 382/982
Trivia
- Villanova leads the all-time series 3-1.
- In head coach Tom Izzo’s lone matchup against Villanova, the Wildcats won the the 2002 Great Alaska Shootout game 81-73.
- The teams first played in 1966, at the Quaker City Tournament in Philadelphia, a 66-63 Villanova win.
- Michigan State’s lone win in the series was a 70-63 victory at Villanova in the 1989 National Invitation Tournament Quarterfinals.
