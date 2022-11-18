 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Men’s Basketball: Villanova vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Spartans play a second-straight game against a team called the Wildcats

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 15 Champions Classic - Kentucky vs Michigan State Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (2-1) returns to the Breslin Center tonight to take on the Villanova Wildcats (2-1). The game marks just the fifth all-time between the two programs and first meeting since 2002.

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 18
  • Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is favored by 6.5-points with the over/under set at 130.5.

MEDIA COVERAGE

  • TV: FS1
  • Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Aaron Goldsmith
  • Analyst: Bill Rafferty
  • Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)
  • Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
  • Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
  • SiriusXM/SiriusXM app: Channel 382/982

Catch the game preview here.

Trivia

  • Villanova leads the all-time series 3-1.
  • In head coach Tom Izzo’s lone matchup against Villanova, the Wildcats won the the 2002 Great Alaska Shootout game 81-73.
  • The teams first played in 1966, at the Quaker City Tournament in Philadelphia, a 66-63 Villanova win.
  • Michigan State’s lone win in the series was a 70-63 victory at Villanova in the 1989 National Invitation Tournament Quarterfinals.

