Game Thread: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State hosts the Indiana Hoosiers for senior day and the home finale on the season.
❄️❄️❄️#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/MuuvRSuVWq— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 18, 2022
Go Green!
TOC Football Content Review:
- How to Watch: Michigan State vs. Indiana
- Game Preview: Michigan State vs. Indiana
- TOC Staff Picks: Indiana Hoosiers
- Get to Know the Opponent: Indiana
- MSU Football Names Game Captains vs. Indiana
- Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Indiana
- The 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, and 1 best bet vs. IU
- Notes & Quotes: Michigan State football is coming off back-to-back wins, preparing for senior day
- 5 Questions with The Crimson Quarry: Has anything gone right for Indiana this season?
- Spartan Football Playback: MSU vs. IU 2007
- Bad Betting Advice: Senioritis
Please keep it clean today! Being upset at tough losses is understandable, but trolling and over the top comments will not be tolerated. Enough of it will draw a suspension or worse.
24 Hours #ChopLife pic.twitter.com/3ZFA4oyICe— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 18, 2022
Loading comments...