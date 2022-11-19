Michigan State collapses against Indiana, loses 39-31 in double overtime

Well, Michigan State still has not reached bowl eligibility. The Spartans lost to the Indiana Hoosiers by a final score of 39-31 in double overtime on Saturday. MSU led by as many as 17 points, but ultimately could not secure a victory.

It was a disappointing senior day on a freezing cold and snowy afternoon in East Lansing as Indiana takes home the Old Brass Spittoon.

Michigan State falls to 5-6 on the season, and 3-5 in Big Ten Conference play. Meanwhile, Indiana has ended a seven-game losing streak and moves to 4-7 overall this season, with a 2-6 mark in the Big Ten.

Final (2 OT): Indiana 39, MSU 31 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 19, 2022

Indiana received the ball to start the game and immediately found the end zone. Quarterback Dexter Williams II kept the football and took it 34 yards for a touchdown.

It appeared Williams stepped out of bounds, but after official review, the call on the field stood. IU took a quick 7-0 lead over MSU in the early first quarter.

Michigan State responded with a long drive of its own. A 10-play, 73-yard drive started with a flea-flicker throw from quarterback Payton Thorne to wide receiver Keon Coleman for a 39-yard gain.

Later in the drive, Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams was called for pass interference in the end zone while defending Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed. Following the penalty, MSU took over at Indiana’s 2-yard line. However, the Spartans couldn’t punch it into the end zone.

Kicker Ben Patton made a 19-yard field go to cut IU’s lead a bit, with the Hoosiers holding a 7-3 advantage with 9:04 to play in the first quarter.

Indiana was forced to punt on its next possession. Michigan State’s offense took over and drove to midfield, but failed to convert on a questionable fourth-and-1 play call that saw running back Jalen Berger lose four yards on a pitch.

MSU’s defense then forced a quick three-and-out on IU’s next possession. Defensive tackles Jacob Slade and Dashaun Mallory combined to sack Williams on third down, forcing another punt.

Michigan State then got into the end zone for the first time on the day. A seven-play, 64-yard drive — which included a 29-yard run by Berger — was capped off by a five-yard touchdown pass from Thorne to tight end Maliq Carr.

Thorne’s pass was actually intended for running back Elijah Collins, but the ball bounced off of Collins’ hands and Carr caught it off the deflection. It was Carr’s first career touchdown. Michigan State took a 10-7 lead in the early second quarter.

Indiana’s offense then went three-and-out once again, and quickly punted the ball back to Michigan State, MSU took over at its own 31-yard line.

The Spartans found pay-dirt again. Michigan State went 69 yards in eight plays, thanks in part to a 36-yard scamper from Berger. MSU was helped out by IU as the Hoosiers were once again called for pass interference in the end zone, this time on cornerback Tiawan Mullen.

Michigan State moved to Indiana’s 2-yard line, and two plays later, Collins scored a touchdown. The Spartans took a 17-7 lead over the Hoosiers with 6:22 left to play in the second quarter.

The Michigan State defense once again forced an immediate three-and-out, thanks in part to a sack by linebacker Ben VanSumeren that pinned Indiana at its own 2-yard line. The Hoosiers punted the ball back to the Spartans and a 19-yard return from Reed set MSU up at IU’s 34-yard line.

A nine-play drive ended in seven points for the Spartans. Yet another pass interference call on Indiana, this time on defensive back Noah Pierre while trying to guard Coleman, set Michigan State up with a first down at IU’s 2-yard line.

A few plays later, Thorne connected with Coleman for the two-yard passing touchdown. Following Patton’s extra point, MSU took a commanding 24-7 lead with 51 seconds remaining in the first half.

The 24-7 score would hold at halftime and the Spartans took a 17-point lead into the break.

Touchdown MSU!!! @MSU_Football's offense has been a problem for Indiana pic.twitter.com/lx1KW4uRay — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2022

The second half was a different story, however. Michigan State received the ball to begin the third quarter, but immediately went three-and-out.

Indiana’s offense took over at its own 21-yard line and one play was all the Hoosiers needed to find the end zone. Running back Shaun Shivers took it 79 yards for a touchdown and IU cut into MSU’s lead, making it 24-14 with 13:40 still to play in the third quarter.

The teams then traded punts before the next score, which would go to Michigan State. A six-play, 69-yard drive was capped off by a 31-yard touchdown run from Collins. The Spartans took a commanding 31-14 lead with 6:17 remaining in the third quarter.

Unfortunately for Michigan State fans, that would be the last time the Spartans scored on the day.

Indiana answered as quickly as it possibly could with a touchdown of its own. Kick returner Jaylin Lucas took the kickoff 88 yards to the house. Following the extra point, Michigan State’s lead was cut down to 10 points at 31-21.

Disaster struck for Michigan State on the first play of its next possession. Thorne’s pass was batted in the air and intercepted by Indiana defensive back Jonathan Haynes. Indiana took over with great field position at MSU’s 29-yard line.

The Michigan State defense held and forced a field goal attempt, which Indiana kicker Charles Campbell booted through from 40 yards out. All of a sudden, it was a one-score game with MSU leading 31-24 with 4:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Indiana would later tie things up in the early fourth quarter. Running back Josh Henderson found the end zone from one yard out. Campbell’s extra point was good and the score was even at 31-31.

The 31-31 score held through the end of regulation. Michigan State had its chance to win before overtime, taking possession of the ball with 5:36 remaining in the fourth quarter and driving all the way down to Indiana’s 3-yard line.

With 38 seconds remaining in regulation, Collins took a handoff on third-and-3, but was stuffed for a two-yard loss. Michigan State allowed the clock to run down to two seconds before calling a timeout and trotted Patton out for a potential game-winning 22-yard field goal attempt.

Patton missed the kick badly to the left and the two teams went to overtime.

NO GOOD!!!! ❌



We're heading into overtime in East Lansing pic.twitter.com/WPKoccIUQb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2022

Michigan State took the ball to begin the first overtime. Collins began the possession with a 16-yard run, but the Spartans found little success after that. Patton came out to attempt another field goal attempt, this time from 28-yards, which was then blocked by Indiana.

Indiana took over possession and moved to Michigan State’s 7-yard line before stalling. Not to be outdone, Michigan State also blocked a field goal in the first overtime session, sending the game into double overtime.

ANOTHER BLOCKED FIELD GOAL. @MSU_Football sends it to 2OT ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lsFZC64i2H — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022

The Hoosiers then got the ball to start the second overtime session, and wasted little time scoring. On the first play of the drive, Williams found tight end AJ Barner for a 24-yard gain. One play later, Shivers scored a one-yard touchdown. IU’s two-point conversion was successful as Williams found Barner again.

Indiana led 39-31 with Michigan State getting a chance to match.

Michigan State would get down to Indiana’s 10-yard line before facing a must-convert fourth-down-and-7 situation. Thorne’s pass intended for Reed in the end zone fell incomplete and the Hoosiers completed the comeback.

Michigan State out-gained Indiana in total yardage by a tally of 540-288, but it wasn’t enough. Indiana’s Williams completed just two passes on seven attempts for 31 yards on the day. However, the Hoosiers rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns, including 86 yards and a touchdown from Williams on the ground. Shivers added 115 rushing yards and two scores.

Thorne completed 27 of 42 passes (64.2 percent) for 298 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Berger rushed 21 times for 119 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and Collins rushed 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 yards per carry) with two touchdowns. Coleman led Michigan State in receiving with eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Jarek Broussard left the game with an injury in the first half and did not return. Michigan State was also down several offensive linemen in the game as tackle Jarrett Horst and guards Matt Carrick and Brian Greene were all inactive for the game.

Michigan State now must travel to Penn State and defeat the 8-2 (likely to be 9-2 after today’s game at Rutgers) Nittany Lions in the season finale. Kickoff time is yet to be announced.