Michigan State Football: Kickoff for final game of 2022 season versus Penn State announced

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s final game of the 2022 regular season against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 26 has been announced for 4 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1.

Michigan State enters its final week at 5-6 with a chance to earn a guaranteed bowl game. The Spartans could have earned bowl eligibility this weekend with a victory against an Indiana team in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, but instead fell 39-31 in double overtime. MSU blew a 24-7 halftime lead and a 31-14 lead in the third quarter in the loss.

If Michigan State were to lose to Penn State, which is likely, it would be the second time since 2007 that MSU did not win at least six games in a full 12-game regular season. The only other year being 2016 in which MSU went 3-9.

In the 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spartans played just seven total games and went 2-5. While all schools were bowl eligible that season, MSU elected not to participate in the postseason.

This contrasts last season where Michigan State won 11 games, including a Peach Bowl victory against Pittsburgh.

Penn State enters its final game of the season at 9-2. The Nittany Lions are coming off of a 55-10 beatdown of Rutgers.