One this week’s episode Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-38) Michigan State vs. Michigan Recap - The football game and more. Everyone, please, touch grass.

COMMERCIAL BREAK

(38-1:15ish) Week Recap/Precap - Tennessee Is Good (for now)

(1:15ish-1:28) Illinois Preview - The Fighting Illini crushed their bad schedule. Credit to them.

(1:28-FIN) Basketball talk. Why not!