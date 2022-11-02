2023 three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson decommits from Michigan State

The Michigan State football program no longer has a quarterback committed to its 2023 recruiting class. Three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson announced his decommitment from the Spartans on Wednesday night.

Edmundson, who currently plays for Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, is currently ranked as the No. 39 quarterback, No. 147 player in the state of Texas and No. 804 player overall in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Edmundson is also a three-star prospect according to Rivals, and the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Michigan State received a verbal commitment from Edmundson on Feb. 7. He took an official visit to East Lansing on June 10 and another unofficial visit to campus during the weekend of Sept. 24 for MSU’s game versus Minnesota (a 34-7 for the Spartans). He also took unofficial visits in January and for the spring game in April, according to 247Sports.

Edmundson, listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, has additional scholarship offers from Penn State, Purdue, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, West Virginia and others.

Edmundson has been dealing with an injury during his senior year of football with Lake Travis and has not been able to play much. Spartan Tailgate reports that this was somewhat of a mutual decision between Edmundson and the program to part ways, and that Michigan State will now turn its attention back to five-star quarterback Dante Moore from Detroit Martin Luther King High School in Michigan. Moore is currently committed to Oregon.

This now makes five decommitments for MSU during the 2023 cycle. In addition to Edmundson, the Spartans have lost commitments from four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell, four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin and four-star running back Kedrick Reescano.