Michigan State men’s basketball ranked in top-15 in Associated Press and Coaches polls

The Spartans come in at No. 12 in the AP Poll and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll.

By Brad LaPlante
Michigan State men’s basketball is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 for the first time this season, coming in at No. 12 this week. MSU is also ranked No. 15 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The jump in the rankings comes after two wins this week, one against then-No. 4 Kentucky, which dropped to No. 15 in this week’s AP poll. The other victory was against Villanova. MSU’s schedule doesn’t get any easier as it faces off against No. 18 Alabama on Thursday in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

So far, senior Joey Hauser and junior center Mady Sissoko have been pleasant surprises. Hauser rebounded from a two-point game against Gonzaga to score 23 against Kentucky and 13 against Villanova. He is averaging 14 points per game. Sissoko has been crucial to some MSU wins already this season, including its 86-77 win over Kentucky. He leads the team in rebounds with 6.5 per game.

Check out the full AP Poll below:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Houston
  3. Kentucky
  4. Texas
  5. Virginia
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Baylor
  8. Duke
  9. Arkansas
  10. Creighton
  11. Indiana
  12. Michigan State
  13. Auburn
  14. Arizona
  15. Kentucky
  16. Illinois
  17. San Diego State
  18. Alabama
  19. UCLA
  20. UConn
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Tennessee
  23. Maryland
  24. Purdue
  25. Iowa

Others receiving votes:
TCU (82), Saint Mary’s (59), Ohio State (56), Michigan (24), Xavier (22), Charleston (17), Toledo (16), Miami (10), Dayton (9), Villanova (7), UNLV (5), Virginia Tech (5), Saint Louis (5), Arizona State (5), Oregon (4), West Virginia (3), Texas A&M (2), Mississippi State (1), Utah State (1), Penn State (1)

Coaches Poll:

  1. North Carolina
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. Texas
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Virginia
  7. Baylor
  8. Creighton
  9. Arkansas
  10. Duke
  11. Indiana
  12. Arizona
  13. Kentucky
  14. Illinois
  15. Michigan State
  16. Auburn
  17. UCLA
  18. Alabama
  19. San Diego State
  20. Texas Tech
  21. Tennessee
  22. UConn
  23. Purdue
  24. Iowa
  25. Maryland

Schools that dropped out: No. 18 Texas Christian; No. 21 Michigan; No. 23 Dayton.

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 56; Michigan 52; Saint Mary’s 42; Texas Christian 33; Dayton 20; Wisconsin 16; Toledo 12; Virginia Tech 10; Miami-Florida 9; Villanova 8; Texas A&M 6; Memphis 6; Xavier 4; Saint Louis 4; St. John’s 3; Drake 3; Charleston 3; Iowa State 2; Arizona State 2; West Virginia 1; Tulane 1; Marquette 1.

