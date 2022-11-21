Michigan State men’s basketball ranked in top-15 in Associated Press and Coaches polls

Michigan State men’s basketball is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 for the first time this season, coming in at No. 12 this week. MSU is also ranked No. 15 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The jump in the rankings comes after two wins this week, one against then-No. 4 Kentucky, which dropped to No. 15 in this week’s AP poll. The other victory was against Villanova. MSU’s schedule doesn’t get any easier as it faces off against No. 18 Alabama on Thursday in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

So far, senior Joey Hauser and junior center Mady Sissoko have been pleasant surprises. Hauser rebounded from a two-point game against Gonzaga to score 23 against Kentucky and 13 against Villanova. He is averaging 14 points per game. Sissoko has been crucial to some MSU wins already this season, including its 86-77 win over Kentucky. He leads the team in rebounds with 6.5 per game.

Check out the full AP Poll below:

North Carolina Houston Kentucky Texas Virginia Gonzaga Baylor Duke Arkansas Creighton Indiana Michigan State Auburn Arizona Kentucky Illinois San Diego State Alabama UCLA UConn Texas Tech Tennessee Maryland Purdue Iowa

Others receiving votes:

TCU (82), Saint Mary’s (59), Ohio State (56), Michigan (24), Xavier (22), Charleston (17), Toledo (16), Miami (10), Dayton (9), Villanova (7), UNLV (5), Virginia Tech (5), Saint Louis (5), Arizona State (5), Oregon (4), West Virginia (3), Texas A&M (2), Mississippi State (1), Utah State (1), Penn State (1)

Coaches Poll:

North Carolina Houston Kansas Texas Gonzaga Virginia Baylor Creighton Arkansas Duke Indiana Arizona Kentucky Illinois Michigan State Auburn UCLA Alabama San Diego State Texas Tech Tennessee UConn Purdue Iowa Maryland

Schools that dropped out: No. 18 Texas Christian; No. 21 Michigan; No. 23 Dayton.

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 56; Michigan 52; Saint Mary’s 42; Texas Christian 33; Dayton 20; Wisconsin 16; Toledo 12; Virginia Tech 10; Miami-Florida 9; Villanova 8; Texas A&M 6; Memphis 6; Xavier 4; Saint Louis 4; St. John’s 3; Drake 3; Charleston 3; Iowa State 2; Arizona State 2; West Virginia 1; Tulane 1; Marquette 1.