Michigan State hockey’s Jagger Joshua says nothing done since Ohio State player used racial slurs

Michigan State men’s ice hockey senior left wing Jagger Joshua is speaking out today regarding an incident between him and an Ohio State player on Nov. 11. Joshua claims that the OSU player used racial slurs toward him “multiple times.”

Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV — Jagger Joshua (@jaggerjoshua8) November 21, 2022

“Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game,” Joshua’s statement reads. “Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allow these behaviors to continue.”

Joshua says that an official overheard the racial slur and issued a game misconduct to the Ohio State player. During the matchup at Munn Ice Arena, OSU senior forward Kamil Sadlocha received a game misconduct at the 10:39 mark of the second period.

Joshua says there was an investigation from the Big Ten following the incident, but no further action has been taken.

“The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” Joshua’s statement continues. “The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred because without acknowledgement, the problem gets worse.”

Joshua’s brother Dakota — now playing for the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL — was once teammates with Sadlocha in the 2018-2019 season when Dakota Joshua was a senior and Sadlocha was a freshman at Ohio State.

“Michigan State Athletics stands with Jagger Joshua, and commends him for having the courage to speak up against racial injustice,” a statement from Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller reads. “As a department, we are committed to providing opportunities for all student-athletes to compete in a space free from discrimination, racism or hate.”

Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale also released a statement.

“At Michigan State, we are committed to a safe and welcoming space for our student-athletes,” Nightingale said. “It is important to me that all student athletes feel comfortable and supported in our locker room and in our program. I am proud to have Jagger Joshua on our team.”

Hockey is notorious for being unwelcome towars people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community, whether players or fans alike. A recent NHL report found that 84 percent of the industry workforce is white. A 2018 USA Today article claimed that 97 percent of the NHL is white. The Hockey Diversity Alliance aims to “change the face of hockey” and “eradicate systemic racism and intolerance” in the sport. Nashville’s Luke Prokop recently came out as the NHL’s first openly gay player.

The Only Colors has reached out to both the Big Ten and Ohio State for comment and have yet to hear back. We will update this story as it progresses.