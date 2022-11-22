Michigan State hockey’s Karsen Dorwart named Big Ten Second Star of the Week

Michigan State men’s ice hockey freshman center Karsen Dorwart has been named the Second Star of the Week by the Big Ten, the conference announced Tuesday.

Dorwart had two goals and two assists between both games against Penn State this past weekend.

Michigan State split the series with Penn State on Friday and Saturday, losing 4-3 in the first game and winning 7-3 in the second.

Along with Dorwart, freshman defenseman Matt Basgall had two goals on the weekend as well. In the loss, Michigan State blew a 3-2 lead heading into the final period. The Spartans rebounded by scoring seven goals the next night, which Dorwart had two of them.

Dorwart is ninth in the Big Ten in points, sixth in assists and sixth in plus-minus (+/-) with +11. His line with senior Jagger Joshua and freshman Daniel Russell leads the team in scoring.

MSU ranks No. 16 in this week’s USCHO poll. The Spartans are also second place in the Big Ten standings just behind Minnesota.

This week, Michigan State heads to Oxford, Ohio to play Miami. Friday’s game will start at 7 p.m. Eastern Time while Saturday’s game will start at 5 p.m. Both games will air on NCHC TV.