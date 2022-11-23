Seven Michigan State football players will face charges stemming from Michigan tunnel incident

After reviewing the police report investigating the incident that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Michigan State-Michigan game on Oct. 29, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor announced on Wednesday that charges are being filed against seven MSU football players.

Khary Crump, who has been suspended from Michigan State’s team since Oct. 30, is being charged with one count of felonious assault. He is the lone player for MSU being charged with a felony. Crump is being charged with violation of MCL 750.82.

The other three players who were also suspended on Oct. 30, Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Angelo Grose and Zion Young, all face one count each of violating MCL 750.81a. Aggravated assault is a misdemeanor charge.

Three other players for Michigan State, Justin White, Brandon Wright, and Jacoby Windmon are also each being charged with one count of aggravated assault. Those three players have been suspended from the football team since Nov. 1.

Freshman Malcolm Jones was also suspended by Tucker on Nov. 1, but is not listed among those being charged on Wednesday.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office also noted in its press release that “All charges are merely allegations. Those charged are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”