The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (3-1) is back out west once again and taking part in the Phil Knight Invitational for the second time. The opening round for MSU is tonight against the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Go Green!
PKI Round 1 pic.twitter.com/GDmY9phzQW— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 24, 2022
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 24
- Tipoff: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 3-point underdog with the over/under set at 145.
MEDIA COVERAGE
- TV: ESPN
- Web/Mobile: WatchESPNApp
- Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
- Analyst: Bill Walton
- Sideline: Myron Medcalf
- Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network; Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (color analyst)
- Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
- Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
- SiriusXM/SiriusXM app: Channel 385/975
Catch the game preview here.
Tonight’s uniforms: ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8Tu3HX1WRu— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 24, 2022
Trivia
- Tonight marks just the third all-time meeting between the two programs.
- Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is 1-0 against Alabama.
- The first two games the programs split with Alabama winning the first in 1983.
- The second meeting was a 75-58 MSU victory in the 1998 Pearl Harbor Classic in which current MSU assistant coach Thomas Kelley played in.
Loading comments...